Coastal tax hike targets Belgium’s second home owners

The municipality of Middelkerke has decided to abolish its additional personal income tax (IPP) starting from 2024 but to tax its second residents more, La Libre Belgique and La Dernière Heure reported Friday.

The tax for a property other than a studio will thus rise from €600 to €800, to which €50 of environmental tax is added. This increase mainly affects second homeowners with a property at the coast.

Those concerned had already known about it for a year, but the increase was not effective until last June, when the warning letter was sent.

Around a hundred second home owners have already taken steps with the law firm Antaxius, which has now launched three class actions’ related to this issue.

At the end of 2018, there were 97,599 second homes on the coast.

The Brussels Times