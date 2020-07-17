 
Coronavirus: more infections, and more widespread across Belgium
Twitter Facebook
Friday, 17 July, 2020
Latest News:
Coronavirus: more infections, and more widespread across Belgium...
Belgium’s coronavirus reproduction rate rises to 1.033...
One year suspended for policeman who beat up...
Coastal tax hike targets Belgium’s second home owners...
Belgium will run more trains for safe travel...
  • Twitter
  • Facebook
    Share article:
    In the headlines
    Friday, 17 July 2020
    Coronavirus: more infections, and more widespread across Belgium
    Belgium’s coronavirus reproduction rate rises to 1.033
    One year suspended for policeman who beat up refugee
    Coastal tax hike targets Belgium’s second home owners
    Belgium will run more trains for safe travel this holiday weekend
    Coronavirus: ‘This is the beginning of the second wave’
    Belgium’s new coronavirus infections break 100 per day again
    Coronavirus: Face masks are with us at least until winter
    Emma dethroned as most popular girl’s name in Belgium after 16 years
    Brussels: Five million euro plan for better protection of women
    Brussels Airlines: Belgium’s finance minister blames Lufthansa for lack of progress
    Extra €1 billion for possible second wave in Belgium approved
    Children rarely transmit coronavirus to others, studies confirm
    Major Twitter accounts hacked in mass Bitcoin scam
    EU removes 2 countries from ‘authorised’ travel list
    Belgian PM asks Sciensano to publish daily figures again
    ‘Too early to say’ what Belgium’s second lockdown will look like
    Travel insurers called on to reimburse cancelled trips
    Virus reproduction rate reaches 1, first time since April
    Federal ombudsman obtains visa to save a young African’s life
    View more
    Share article:

    Coronavirus: more infections, and more widespread across Belgium

    Friday, 17 July 2020
    The commune of Braives, with seven new cases the highest per capita incidence in the country. © Jean-Pol Grandmont Wikimedia

    According to today’s news, the number of new infections in the past week has risen by 32% compared to the week before.

    Drilling down into the figures produced by health institute Sciensano, however, reveals that not only has the global number of infections risen to almost 115 a day, but the geographical reach of the virus is also spreading.

    In the previous week to 6 July, the increase in numbers was mainly restricted to the provinces of Antwerp, Liege and Limburg – which borders both.

    This week, on the other hand, increases are registered in all provinces of the country except Hainaut (-11) and the Brussels region (-5). In all other provinces the numbers went up from last week to this week as follows:

    West Flanders + 44 to 130
    East Flanders + 3 to 53
    Flemish Brabant + 11 to 50
    Walloon Brabant + 5 to 17
    Antwerp + 84 to 226
    Limburg + 45 to 85

    Liege + 26 to 48

    Luxembourg + 9 to 21

    Namur + 1 to 8

    There remains a wide variation between the provinces affected, but the important point is that the virus is increasing virtually everywhere.

    At a municipal level, Antwerp city saw the most new cases with 145, followed by Schaerbeek in Brussels with 24. However those are raw numbers which, when populations are taken into account, do not place either commune at the top of the list.

    That dubious honour goes to the tiny commune of Braives in Liege province, which with a population of only 6,325 saw 7 new cases, equivalent to 110 cases per 100,000 inhabitants – the standard way incidence per capita is expressed.

    Aubange in Luxembourg province had an incidence of 82.

    Lower down the list comes Heusden-Zolder in Limburg with 59 new cases per 1o0,000 inhabitants, followed by next-door neighbour Houthalen with 55.

    The website of Sciensano has an updated list of all 581 communes in Belgium giving number of new cases in the past seven days, population, incidence, days since last recorded zero cases and days in the last seven in which cases increased.

    The municipalities with the longest continuous increase (four days out of the last seven) are Schaerbeek, Ledegem (West Flanders), Braives, Beringen (Limburg), Charleroi (Hainaut), Torhout (West Flanders) and Tongeren (Limburg).

    And for the good news: 357 of the 581 municipalities in the kingdom registered zero cases in the last seven days.

    Alan Hope
    The Brussels Times