Nearly 22,000 Ostend beach spots already reserved for the long weekend

The City of Ostend has already registered almost 22,000 reservations for a place on the beach between Saturday and Wednesday.

Ostend is expecting a massive turnout at the coast, with the good weather forecast, the national holiday and the start of the so-called construction leave, which means that everyone working in the construction sector can take a vacation.

As a result, the city has introduced a reservation system for its three most popular beaches in order to ensure that health precautions can be respected, allowing a total of 15,000 people per day.

On Friday at noon, 7,400 reservations were registered for Saturday and 5,700 for Sunday.

The beaches concerned are those stretching from the Zeeheldenplein to the Venetian Galleries. The other beaches are freely accessible.

Reservations are free of charge and can be made online via Vist Ostend’s website.

The Brussels Times