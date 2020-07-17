 
Nearly 22,000 Ostend beach spots already reserved for the long weekend
Twitter Facebook
Friday, 17 July, 2020
Latest News:
Nearly 22,000 Ostend beach spots already reserved for...
New coronavirus figures ‘should ring like an alarm...
Ryanair extends free rebooking by another month...
Brussels Region reveals 30 km/h road plans for...
Weather Report: the sun returns this weekend...
  • Twitter
  • Facebook
    Share article:
    In the headlines
    Friday, 17 July 2020
    Nearly 22,000 Ostend beach spots already reserved for the long weekend
    New coronavirus figures ‘should ring like an alarm bell’, health minister says
    Ryanair extends free rebooking by another month
    Brussels Region reveals 30 km/h road plans for 2021
    Weather Report: the sun returns this weekend
    Comparing Belgium’s current coronavirus figures to the rest of the crisis
    20,000 travellers at Brussels Airport for the first time since lockdown
    Dutch PM: Italy, Spain and Portugal will only get Covid-19 relief funds after reforms
    Belgium in Brief: ‘I think we should be concerned about this’
    Belgium specifies priority groups for future coronavirus vaccine
    Coronavirus: more infections, and more widespread across Belgium
    Belgium’s coronavirus reproduction rate rises to 1.033
    One year suspended for policeman who beat up refugee
    Coastal tax hike targets Belgium’s second home owners
    Belgium will run more trains for safe travel this holiday weekend
    Coronavirus: ‘This is the beginning of the second wave’
    Belgium’s new coronavirus infections break 100 per day again
    Coronavirus: Face masks are with us at least until winter
    Emma dethroned as most popular girl’s name in Belgium after 16 years
    Brussels: Five million euro plan for better protection of women
    View more
    Share article:

    Nearly 22,000 Ostend beach spots already reserved for the long weekend

    Friday, 17 July 2020
    Credit: Belga

    The City of Ostend has already registered almost 22,000 reservations for a place on the beach between Saturday and Wednesday.

    Ostend is expecting a massive turnout at the coast, with the good weather forecast, the national holiday and the start of the so-called construction leave, which means that everyone working in the construction sector can take a vacation.

    As a result, the city has introduced a reservation system for its three most popular beaches in order to ensure that health precautions can be respected, allowing a total of 15,000 people per day.

    Related Articles

     

    On Friday at noon, 7,400 reservations were registered for Saturday and 5,700 for Sunday.

    The beaches concerned are those stretching from the Zeeheldenplein to the Venetian Galleries. The other beaches are freely accessible.

    Reservations are free of charge and can be made online via Vist Ostend’s website.

    The Brussels Times