Nearly 22,000 Ostend beach spots already reserved for the long weekend
Friday, 17 July 2020
Credit: Belga
The City of Ostend has already registered almost 22,000 reservations for a place on the beach between Saturday and Wednesday.
Ostend is expecting a massive turnout at the coast, with the good weather forecast, the national holiday and the start of the so-called construction leave, which means that everyone working in the construction sector can take a vacation.
As a result, the city has introduced a reservation system for its three most popular beaches in order to ensure that health precautions can be respected, allowing a total of 15,000 people per day.