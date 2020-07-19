Belgium extends temporary unemployment...

Federal Labour Minister Nathalie Muylle has announced the extension to yearend of a measure facilitating temporary unemployment, amid expectations of a wave of requests in this regard from employers.

Speaking in the Chamber earlier in the week, Minister Muylle said she was ready to respond positively to such requests. She then followed this up with a public announcement that the measure would, in fact, be extended.

“Corona temporary unemployment will be extended through 31/12 for the hospitality, travel and events sector, and for companies that have used it for at least 20% of days worked in the second quarter,” Ms. Muylle tweeted.

Most businesses fall into this category and are thus covered by the extension which, the minister notes, is meant to “support the worst affected sectors and companies.”

Belgium’s national employers umbrella, Fédération des entreprises de Belgique (FEB), expressed satisfaction at the extension. “This is extremely important for our companies,” FEB Director Monica De Jonghe told Belgian De Tijd.

The Brussels Times