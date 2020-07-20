Weather report: sunny week ahead before a rainy weekend

The weather will be dry and sunny all over Belgium on Monday afternoon. Temperatures will range from 17 degrees in the Hautes Fagnes to 23 degrees in Belgian Lorraine, according to the Royal Meteorological Institute’s (RMI) midday forecast. The wind will be moderate and blow from the north.

During the night, the weather will gradually become foggy, particularly in the north-west of the country, with a risk of fog banks forming. Temperatures will drop, between 6 degrees in the valleys of the Ardennes and 12 degrees at the coast.

On Tuesday, the weather will remain dry and sunny, with a few cloudy passages over the west and centre of the territory. Temperatures will be between 18 degrees in the Ardennes and 23 degrees in Belgian Lorraine.

Related Articles

On Wednesday, the weather will be dry with sunny and cloudy intervals and maximum temperatures ranging from 19 degrees at the seaside, over 20 degrees in the Ardennes heights and 21 or 22 degrees in the centre to 25 degrees in Belgian Lorraine. The wind will be light to moderate, coming from the north.

The weather will remain dry and partly cloudy on Thursday, with maxima between 20 and 25 degrees and a light westerly wind.

Rain is expected to come back from Friday and showers, possibly accompanied by thunderstorms, will occur on Saturday. On Sunday, the RMI is also expecting rain and showers, which could be intense and stormy.

The Brussels Times