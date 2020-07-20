   
Weather report: sunny week ahead before a rainy weekend
Twitter Facebook
Monday, 20 July, 2020
Latest News:
Brussels Airport begins search for new baggage handler...
Weather report: sunny week ahead before a rainy...
Tens of thousands of packages delayed after robbery...
Belgian King calls for a government in yearly...
Frugal Five delay agreement on EU recovery plan...
  • Twitter
  • Facebook
    Share article:
    In the headlines
    Monday, 20 July 2020
    Brussels Airport begins search for new baggage handler
    Weather report: sunny week ahead before a rainy weekend
    Tens of thousands of packages delayed after robbery at Bol.com
    Belgian King calls for a government in yearly national holiday speech
    Frugal Five delay agreement on EU recovery plan
    Voting becomes voluntary in Flanders’ local elections
    Nantes’ Cathedral will be restored with help from French government
    Belgium creates law on clearing space for emergency vehicles
    Belgium warns of soaring infections between family members
    Belgium in Brief: Nothing Changes, Yet
    New drug could mean breakthrough in coronavirus treatment
    Belgium restarts coronavirus press conference three times per week
    Brexit: EU and UK launch round 6 of trade negotiations
    Man dies after arrest in Antwerp, social media calls foul play
    Van Ranst: ‘We have a chance, a week I think,’ to reverse rising figures
    Belgian average rises to 154 coronavirus infections per day
    Belgium’s 6 ‘Golden Rules’: a recap
    Coronavirus: Where are the hot-spots?
    Corona crisis in Belgium: Prime Minister looks back
    Belgian Union organises National Day protest
    View more
    Share article:

    Weather report: sunny week ahead before a rainy weekend

    Monday, 20 July 2020
    Credit: Belga

    The weather will be dry and sunny all over Belgium on Monday afternoon. Temperatures will range from 17 degrees in the Hautes Fagnes to 23 degrees in Belgian Lorraine, according to the Royal Meteorological Institute’s (RMI) midday forecast. The wind will be moderate and blow from the north.

    During the night, the weather will gradually become foggy, particularly in the north-west of the country, with a risk of fog banks forming. Temperatures will drop, between 6 degrees in the valleys of the Ardennes and 12 degrees at the coast.

    On Tuesday, the weather will remain dry and sunny, with a few cloudy passages over the west and centre of the territory. Temperatures will be between 18 degrees in the Ardennes and 23 degrees in Belgian Lorraine.

    Related Articles

     

    On Wednesday, the weather will be dry with sunny and cloudy intervals and maximum temperatures ranging from 19 degrees at the seaside, over 20 degrees in the Ardennes heights and 21 or 22 degrees in the centre to 25 degrees in Belgian Lorraine. The wind will be light to moderate, coming from the north.

    The weather will remain dry and partly cloudy on Thursday, with maxima between 20 and 25 degrees and a light westerly wind.

    Rain is expected to come back from Friday and showers, possibly accompanied by thunderstorms, will occur on Saturday. On Sunday, the RMI is also expecting rain and showers, which could be intense and stormy.

    The Brussels Times