   
Weather Report: A sunny day off
Twitter Facebook
Tuesday, 21 July, 2020
Latest News:
Coronavirus: Belgian deaths and hospitalisations begin to rise...
Belgium to feature in Beyoncé’s new visual album...
European Summit: Belgium welcomes agreement ‘in line with...
Weather Report: A sunny day off...
What does Belgium celebrate on its National Day?...
  • Twitter
  • Facebook
    Share article:
    In the headlines
    Tuesday, 21 July 2020
    Coronavirus: Belgian deaths and hospitalisations begin to rise
    Belgium to feature in Beyoncé’s new visual album ‘Black is King’
    European Summit: Belgium welcomes agreement ‘in line with EU challenges’
    Weather Report: A sunny day off
    What does Belgium celebrate on its National Day?
    Government formation puzzle: Belgium’s two biggest parties agree to look for a compromise
    Global warming: polar bears could become extinct by 2100
    ‘Promising first results’ for Oxford coronavirus vaccine
    Cyprus more divided during the pandemic
    Russian parliament moves to legalise ban on same-sex marriages
    Aggression towards train conductors: nearly 900 incidents last year
    Belgian eventgoers asked to leave personal data for contact tracers
    Meet the Belgians paving the way for a cheese revolution
    Brussels Airport begins search for new baggage handler
    Weather report: sunny week ahead before a rainy weekend
    Tens of thousands of packages delayed after robbery at Bol.com
    Belgian King calls for a government in yearly national holiday speech
    Frugal Five delay agreement on EU recovery plan
    Voting becomes voluntary in Flanders’ local elections
    Nantes’ Cathedral will be restored with help from French government
    View more
    Share article:

    Weather Report: A sunny day off

    Tuesday, 21 July 2020
    Credit: Belga

    Failing to attract the crowds in these times of coronavirus, the national holiday will take place this Tuesday under a generous sun, with the Royal Meteorological Institute predicting temperatures as high as 23°C.

    While there will be no Bal National, no military parade, festivities in the Royal Park or fireworks, but Belgium can at least bank on the sun being out. A few clouds will persist over the course of the day in the north-west, but the weather will remain dry.

    Related News

     

    Temperatures will fluctuate between 18°C and 19°C in the Ardennes and along the coast, but will climb to 23°C in Belgian Lorraine. The wind will be light, then moderate.

    In the evening, the sun will cast its last rays over the area before giving way to a lightly cloudy night sky. Fog or mist could, however, form locally. Temperatures will be cooler, with lows between 6°C and 12°C.

    The Brussels Times