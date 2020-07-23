   
Weather report: changeable but dry weather on Thursday
Thursday, 23 July, 2020
    Credit: Belga

    Cloud cover will gradually increase from the French border after a sunny start to the day on Thursday, the Royal Meteorological Institute reports.

    The sky will then vary between clouds and clear skies but the weather will remain dry, with maximum temperatures ranging from 21 degrees in the Hautes-Fagnes to 25 degrees in the Kempen. The wind, initially light, will blow from the south-west, then west.

    During the night, cloud cover will increase from the west of the country. The risk of a few showers will increase over time, especially over the west. The minimum temperatures will vary between 11 and 16 degrees with light to moderate west-southwest winds.

    On Friday, the weather will be changeable. Rain will start to fall during the morning before the return of drier weather with a few clearings in the afternoon and temperatures climbing up to 22 degrees in the centre of the country.

