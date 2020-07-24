   
Coronavirus: lockdown cut seismic activity in half worldwide
Twitter Facebook
Friday, 24 July, 2020
Latest News:
Coronavirus: lockdown cut seismic activity in half worldwide...
EU auditors warn that the just transition facility...
Belgium breaks average of 200 new coronavirus infections...
The state of teleworking: Should you still be...
Brussels-Malmö night train comes one step closer...
  • Twitter
  • Facebook
    Share article:
    In the headlines
    Friday, 24 July 2020
    Coronavirus: lockdown cut seismic activity in half worldwide
    EU auditors warn that the just transition facility might fail
    Belgium breaks average of 200 new coronavirus infections per day
    The state of teleworking: Should you still be working from home? 
    Brussels-Malmö night train comes one step closer
    Coronavirus: digital returning travellers’ form available from Monday
    Brussels makes face masks mandatory on high street and pedestrian zone
    Medical experts advise: Keep contacts to a minimum
    European Parliament threatens to block approved EU long-term budget
    What going for a beer will look like from Saturday
    Belgian epidemiologist denounces lack of ‘firm measures’ from National Security Council
    Brussels Airlines could have 12 long-haul aircraft by 2026
    Belgian hospitality sector approves of stricter coronavirus measures
    Post-Brexit trade deal ‘unlikely’ at this stage, EU negotiator says
    Why Belgium ignored calls to shrink social bubbles 
    Italian senator launches Italexit party
    Face masks compulsory from 6 years old on European flights
    Belgian returning travellers form: What does it ask?
    Asylum centre placed in lockdown after positive coronavirus tests
    Charles Michel defends Covid-19 recovery plan before European Parliament
    View more
    Share article:

    Coronavirus: lockdown cut seismic activity in half worldwide

    Friday, 24 July 2020
    Seismic monitoring stations across the world. Credit: Science

    Lockdown measures taken across the world in response to the Covid-19 pandemic caused seismic noise across the planet to go down by 50%, according to research published in the journal Science.

    The research was led by Dr. Thomas Lecocq and Dr Koen Van Noten of the Royal Observatory of Belgium in Uccle in Brussels, and involved collecting data from seismic monitoring stations across the world. In the end, the project involved 76 authors from 66 institutions in 27 countries.

    The term seismic noise refers to the vibrations caused by natural movements in the Earth’s crust, known as seismic waves. These are measured by hundreds of monitoring stations across the world.

    Researchers in seismology are mainly interested in seismic waves relating to earthquakes, but their calculations are polluted by what is known as ‘buzz’ – high-frequency vibrations caused by human activity on the surface of the planet, from driving cars to construction work.

    Each type of buzz has its own seismic signature, and buzz is stronger in the daytime, and lighter at weekends.

    What Lecocq and Van Noten found, which the international cooperation confirmed, was that lockdown measures taken in response to the pandemic led to a substantial reduction in buzz at the 300 or so seismic monitoring stations across the world (some of which are shown on the map).

    It even became possible to read the seismic data record for the period and see the waves of reduced buzz begin in China and move across the world to Italy and beyond, becoming more or less global, and matching the spread of the virus.

    The resulting quiet period, the Observatory says, is “the longest and most prominent global anthropogenic seismic noise reduction on record”.

    The effect, moreover, was recorded at depths of hundreds of metres, as well as in remote areas as well as urban centres.

    In Brussels, meanwhile, not only was seismic buzz reduced during lockdown. Also contributing to the study was Bruxelles Environnement, the region’s environmental agency, which provided audible data gathered from microphones installed in the city. And the reduction in actual audible noise recorded during lockdown correlated with the reduction in seismic noise.

    A communique from the Observatory concludes, “With growing urbanisation and increasing populations globally, more people will be living in geologically hazardous areas. Therefore it will become more important than ever to characterise the anthropogenic noise humans cause, so that seismologists can better listen to the Earth, especially in cities, and monitor the ground movements beneath our feet.”

    Alan Hope
    The Brussels Times