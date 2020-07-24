Weekend Weather Report: Grey skies and a few showers

On Friday, the sky will be partially cloudy with occasional rain or showers, which will remain the case for a large part of the weekend.

Over the course of the afternoon, the weather will gradually become drier with more sunny spells. Maximum temperatures will range from 19 degrees in the Ardennes to 23-24 degrees in Flanders, according to the midday forecast from the Royal Meteorological Institute (RMI).

The weather over the weekend with continue to fluctuate.

On Saturday, cloud cover will increase across the country, with occasional light rain. At the end of the day, a fairly active rain zone will approach the west of the country.

Highs will reach 20 degrees in the Ardennes and 24-25 degrees in many regions. The wind will be moderate and come from the south-west, with sometimes quite strong with peaks of 50 km/h along the coast.

On Sunday, the sky will be changeable and a few showers or rainy periods are expected, mainly from the centre to the east of the country. Temperatures will be between 19 and 23 degrees.

