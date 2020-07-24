   
Weekend Weather Report: Grey skies and a few showers
Twitter Facebook
Friday, 24 July, 2020
Latest News:
Weekend Weather Report: Grey skies and a few...
Belgium in Brief: Belgium’s New Confinement Measures...
Local authorities use the powers the government gave...
Coronavirus: infection rate is spiking in Antwerp...
Coronavirus: 3-year-old dies in Belgium...
  • Twitter
  • Facebook
    Share article:
    In the headlines
    Friday, 24 July 2020
    Weekend Weather Report: Grey skies and a few showers
    Belgium in Brief: Belgium’s New Confinement Measures
    Local authorities use the powers the government gave them
    Coronavirus: infection rate is spiking in Antwerp
    Coronavirus: 3-year-old dies in Belgium
    Coronavirus: lockdown cut seismic activity in half worldwide
    Belgium breaks average of 200 new coronavirus infections per day
    The state of teleworking: Should you still be working from home? 
    Brussels-Malmö night train comes one step closer
    Coronavirus: digital returning travellers’ form available from Monday
    Brussels makes face masks mandatory on high street and pedestrian zone
    EU auditors warn that the just transition facility might fail
    Medical experts advise: Keep contacts to a minimum
    European Parliament threatens to block approved EU long-term budget
    What going for a beer will look like from Saturday
    Belgian epidemiologist denounces lack of ‘firm measures’ from National Security Council
    Brussels Airlines could have 12 long-haul aircraft by 2026
    Belgian hospitality sector approves of stricter coronavirus measures
    Post-Brexit trade deal ‘unlikely’ at this stage, EU negotiator says
    Why Belgium ignored calls to shrink social bubbles 
    View more
    Share article:

    Weekend Weather Report: Grey skies and a few showers

    Friday, 24 July 2020
    Credit: Belga

    On Friday, the sky will be partially cloudy with occasional rain or showers, which will remain the case for a large part of the weekend.

    Over the course of the afternoon, the weather will gradually become drier with more sunny spells. Maximum temperatures will range from 19 degrees in the Ardennes to 23-24 degrees in Flanders, according to the midday forecast from the Royal Meteorological Institute (RMI).

    The weather over the weekend with continue to fluctuate.

    Related News:

     

    On Saturday, cloud cover will increase across the country, with occasional light rain. At the end of the day, a fairly active rain zone will approach the west of the country.

    Highs will reach 20 degrees in the Ardennes and 24-25 degrees in many regions. The wind will be moderate and come from the south-west, with sometimes quite strong with peaks of 50 km/h along the coast.

    On Sunday, the sky will be changeable and a few showers or rainy periods are expected, mainly from the centre to the east of the country. Temperatures will be between 19 and 23 degrees.

    The Brussels Times