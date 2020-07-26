   
Weather report: changeable weather ahead for the next few days
Sunday, 26 July, 2020
    Weather report: changeable weather ahead for the next few days

    Sunday, 26 July 2020
    ©Belga

    The weather will be drier on Sunday afternoon, beginning on the coast, with broad patches of clear skies and highs from 18 to 23 degrees, according to the Royal Meteorological Institute (RMI).

    Expect calm weather during the evening and overnight and clear skies during the early part of the night, the RMI forecasts. Temperatures will range between 10 degrees in the Ardennes and 14 degrees on the coast. Clouds will move in during the course of the night from France.

    The clouds will remain on Monday, with a possibility of rain, especially in Flanders. The weather will be sunnier in the south of the country. The day will be warmer, with highs between 22 and 28 degrees.

    On Tuesday, a small disturbance will move in from the coast, accompanied by showers in some areas. The weather will quickly become drier, at times with large patches of clear skies. Highs will range between 19 and 23 degrees.

    The Brussels Times