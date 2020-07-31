   
Other Belgian cities also risk Antwerp-like scenario, health experts warn
Twitter Facebook
Friday, 31 July, 2020
Latest News:
No more ‘red zones’ for Belgian travellers in...
A Swedish tiger without protection...
Other Belgian cities also risk Antwerp-like scenario, health...
Mandatory from tomorrow: what you need to know...
Brussels records warmest 31 July since 1943...
  • Twitter
  • Facebook
    Share article:
    In the headlines
    Friday, 31 July 2020
    No more ‘red zones’ for Belgian travellers in Portugal
    A Swedish tiger without protection
    Other Belgian cities also risk Antwerp-like scenario, health experts warn
    Mandatory from tomorrow: what you need to know about Belgium’s travel form
    Brussels records warmest 31 July since 1943
    Doctor takes Belgium to court to force coronavirus testing in airports
    A museum on migrants and their contribution to Brussels
    No answer to nearly half of contact tracing calls in Brussels
    Leuven will track coronavirus in the sewers
    Belgium takes to Twitter to make fun of Antwerp’s curfew
    Fair workers gather to protest shut-down Brussels fair
    KLM announces 1,500 additional job cuts
    Belgium in Brief: The Numbers Will Keep Rising
    Non-essential trips abroad should be postponed, WHO says
    Hasselt hospital trial cuts death rates in corona patients by 90%
    Brussels increases coronavirus testing capacity by 69%
    Reducing contact bubbles is having direct impact on Belgian hospitals
    Summer sales start tomorrow — with the fun taken out
    Brexit: UK launches information campaign for nationals living in Belgium
    ‘Thank you’: Chinese family donates 46,000 face masks to Flemish city
    View more
    Share article:

    Other Belgian cities also risk Antwerp-like scenario, health experts warn

    Friday, 31 July 2020
    © Belga

    Brussels and other major Belgian cities may soon be faced with the same resurgence of coronavirus cases as Antwerp, according to two leading health experts.

    State virologist Marc Van Ranst said that the Belgian capital could be hit an Antwerp-like situation “within a week or two.”

    “Brussels is heading in the same direction as Antwerp,” he told HLN, adding that in the current context of viral resurgence, both cities’ dynamic environments were fertile ground for the coronavirus to flare up again.

    Van Ranst’s statements come days after authorities in Antwerp put the province’s entire territory on a strict late-night curfew, set to last for at least four weeks.

    Related News:

     

    Van Ranst’s comments coincide with those of epidemiologist Yves Coppieters, who, in separate statements to the media that, without the right strategy, most Belgian cities would ultimately heading down that same road.

    “I think it’s only a matter of time before most major Belgian cities end up in the same situation as Antwerp,” Coppieters told Le Soir.

    Coppieters said that several factors could explain the resurgence of the virus in Antwerp, such as its high population density and a high rate of international comings and goings, due to the city’s active economy.

    The epidemiologist said that the situation was also exacerbated by a failure by officials to correctly keep track of the chain of viral transmission, as well as by the fact that the city’s population is overall young and less subject to testing.

    “Antwerp lost control of the chain of transmission, and that’s what must be avoided,” Coppieters said. “If the situation is better handled, the resurgence can be better controlled. As long as we are able to identify [transmission] chains and contact trace, there is no reason that we should lose control over this.”

    Gabriela Galindo
    The Brussels Times