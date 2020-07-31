   
Brussels records warmest 31 July since 1943
Twitter Facebook
Friday, 31 July, 2020
Latest News:
Brussels records warmest 31 July since 1943...
Doctor takes Belgium to court to force coronavirus...
A museum on migrants and their contribution to...
No answer to nearly half of contact tracing...
Leuven will track coronavirus in the sewers...
  • Twitter
  • Facebook
    Share article:
    In the headlines
    Friday, 31 July 2020
    Brussels records warmest 31 July since 1943
    Doctor takes Belgium to court to force coronavirus testing in airports
    A museum on migrants and their contribution to Brussels
    No answer to nearly half of contact tracing calls in Brussels
    Leuven will track coronavirus in the sewers
    Belgium takes to Twitter to make fun of Antwerp’s curfew
    Fair workers gather to protest shut-down Brussels fair
    KLM announces 1,500 additional job cuts
    Belgium in Brief: The Numbers Will Keep Rising
    Non-essential trips abroad should be postponed, WHO says
    Hasselt hospital trial cuts death rates in corona patients by 90%
    Brussels increases coronavirus testing capacity by 69%
    Reducing contact bubbles is having direct impact on Belgian hospitals
    Summer sales start tomorrow — with the fun taken out
    Brexit: UK launches information campaign for nationals living in Belgium
    ‘Thank you’: Chinese family donates 46,000 face masks to Flemish city
    Belgian average rises to 371 new coronavirus infections per day, hospital admissions keep rising
    Vaccination syringes and needles – EU’s next shortage?
    Inside Belgium’s strategic plan for a second coronavirus wave
    Antwerp to open own coronavirus ‘test village’ next week
    View more
    Share article:

    Brussels records warmest 31 July since 1943

    Friday, 31 July 2020
    Credit: Belga

    A temperature of 32.4 measured today in Uccle, Brussels, makes it the warmest 31 July since 1943, when it was 31.7 degrees, weatherman David Dehenauw says on Twitter.

    Weather service NoodweerBenelux (‘Severe Weather Benelux’) even mentioned a high of 37 degrees at the border between Belgium and France.

    Belgium’s Royal Meteorological Institute (RMI) has announced a code orange for the whole of Flanders, as well as Walloon Brabant and Hainaut, while the coast and the Ardennes have been given code yellow.

    Related Posts

     

    “Drink regularly, dress lighter, spend the day in cooler areas, monitor your state of health regularly, eat easily digestible food (and in smaller portions) and keep doors and windows closed to keep out the heat,” the RMI wrote on its website.

    At first, the RMI had given the whole country a code yellow for Friday, with only Hainaut turning orange.
    The orange alert means that the RMI’s recommendations must be followed, as opposed to increased vigilance being required.

    The Brussels Times