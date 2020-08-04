   
Ostend mayor and SNCB reach deal on extra trains to Belgian coast
Twitter Facebook
Tuesday, 04 August, 2020
Latest News:
Ostend mayor and SNCB reach deal on extra...
2.5% of Italians may have antibodies against coronavirus...
KU Leuven staff want tougher punishment for students...
ULB fake taxi rapist does not appeal against...
Chinese state media: We won’t let the US...
  • Twitter
  • Facebook
    Share article:
    In the headlines
    Tuesday, 04 August 2020
    Ostend mayor and SNCB reach deal on extra trains to Belgian coast
    2.5% of Italians may have antibodies against coronavirus
    KU Leuven staff want tougher punishment for students involved in deadly hazing
    ULB fake taxi rapist does not appeal against conviction
    Chinese state media: We won’t let the US ‘steal’ TikTok
    Brussels ponders ways to enforce mandatory coronavirus quarantines
    Brussels opens coronavirus testing centre for people without prescriptions
    Heatwave: Temperatures start to climb from Wednesday
    Coronavirus: deliberately coughing can lead to a red card in football
    Ilse Uyttersprot, former mayor of Aalst, found murdered
    Ex K3 member calls on Antwerpians to resist Covid-19 measures
    Former Spanish king leaves country amidst corruption scandal
    Booking.com lays off a quarter of its staff
    Belgium in Brief: Heading Home For The Summer
    New coronavirus infections are rising in Brussels and Liège
    EasyJet loses over £320 million in third quarter
    Extinct butterfly spotted in Belgium after 25 year absence
    Belgium’s shortage of nurses is worsening
    Over 200,000 returning travellers’ forms collected in four days
    Belgian average breaks 500 new coronavirus infections per day
    View more
    Share article:

    Ostend mayor and SNCB reach deal on extra trains to Belgian coast

    Tuesday, 04 August 2020
    Credit: Belga

    Ostend Mayor Bart Tommelein has reached an agreement with Belgium’s national railway company (SNCB) about extra trains to the coast.

    The SNCB put in extra trains towards the coast last weekend as Belgians flocked to the seaside for the warm weather. A faulty train in Ostend’s train station led to chaos and people packed tightly together. The incident caused Tommelein to be frustrated with the railway company.

    Tommelein wanted a registration system, as is the case with major international trains like the Eurostar or the Thalys. He also wanted a safety plan, without which he didn’t want extra trains to Ostend.

    Related Articles

     

    Now, travellers to the coast will be able to register on a voluntary basis. “You can use the SNCB app to enter that you want to take the train from Brussels to Ostend at 11:00 AM and the train in the opposite direction at 7:00 PM,” Tommelein gave as an example.

    “From the moment you have registered this, the SNCB will be able to send you information: how busy it is, whether there are delays, and so on.”

    Tommelein was surprised to find out the SNCB already had such a system. “They could have maybe signalled that sooner,” he said.

    Ostend will also look into how it can combine its own system for reserving beach spots with the app. In addition, a safety plan is being put in place, including physically separating people with different destinations. Federal police will also deploy more officers.

    There will be extra trains to the coast from Wednesday, something the Ostend mayor “can live with” following the decision on the system and the safety plan.

    The Brussels Times