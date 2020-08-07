Belgium sees a ‘dramatic’ first week of sales for many retailers

This strong decrease is mainly due to the sanitary measures taken to fight the new coronavirus (Covid-19), with the obligation to make one’s purchases alone and within 30 minutes, according to the SNI.
“All retailers are really doing everything they can to ensure that customers can shop safely,” said SNI President Christine Mattheeuws. “That’s why we continue to ask permission” for people to shop with those that are part of their social bubble.
The organisation also laments what it calls communication of little clarity from politicians and scientists, including on the subject of shopping.
“Consumers say they are limiting or postponing their purchases for fear of the potential economic consequences in the autumn,” Mattheeuws added.