Belgium sees a ‘dramatic’ first week of sales for many retailers

The first week of sales was dramatic for retailers, the Neutral Union for Freelancers (SNI) says on Friday.

The union calls for additional financial measures for the sector to provide a solution to the large stock of unsold goods.

According to numbers collected by the SNI, 65% of retailers are seeing a drop in sales of 35 to 40% compared to the first week of last year’s sales.

This strong decrease is mainly due to the sanitary measures taken to fight the new coronavirus (Covid-19), with the obligation to make one’s purchases alone and within 30 minutes, according to the SNI.

“All retailers are really doing everything they can to ensure that customers can shop safely,” said SNI President Christine Mattheeuws. “That’s why we continue to ask permission” for people to shop with those that are part of their social bubble.

The organisation also laments what it calls communication of little clarity from politicians and scientists, including on the subject of shopping.

“Consumers say they are limiting or postponing their purchases for fear of the potential economic consequences in the autumn,” Mattheeuws added.

