Belgium averages 568 new coronavirus infections per day...

An average of 567.9 people per day tested positive for coronavirus in Belgium during the past week, according to figures by Sciensano on Saturday.

The figure refers to the period from 29 July to 4 August and represents a 25% increase compared to the week before.

At the same time, the number of cases per 100,000 inhabitants, measured over the past two weeks from 22 July to 4 August, was 62.3, compared to the 56.5 per 100,000 reported on Friday.

The total number of confirmed cases in Belgium since the beginning of the pandemic is 72,784 – 768 more than yesterday. The total reflects all people in Belgium who have been infected, and includes confirmed active cases as well as patients who have since recovered, or died from the consequences of the virus.

The increased average takes account of very high figures for 3 and 4 August of 767 and 763 respectively, the highest daily figures since April.

Antwerp province still has had the highest number of confirmed infections since the start, with 12,776 cases, followed by Liege province with 8,017.

From 29 July to 4 August inclusive, the authorities recorded an average of 22.1 new hospital admissions per day, compared to 24.6 reported yesterday.

In total, 285 patients were in hospital yesterday, 26 of them admitted since the day before, while 69 patients were in intensive care, according to Sciensano’s dashboard.

An average number of 3.1 deaths occurred per day over the period. The total number of deaths in Belgium since the beginning of the pandemic is currently 9,866 – seven more than yesterday.

“Sciensano would like to extend its deepest gratitude to all healthcare professionals for their daily investment in the fight against coronavirus and their commitment to patients,” the federal health institute said.

Alan Hope

The Brussels Times