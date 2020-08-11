   
Footage of a burning car outside Brussels circulates on social media
Tuesday, 11 August, 2020
    Footage of a burning car outside Brussels circulates on social media

    Tuesday, 11 August 2020
    A screenshot of the video. Credit: Tik Tok/ninodicosola

    Footage of an incident involving a car on fire on the Brussels Ring road has been viewed thousands of times after a video was posted on a popular social media network.

    The scene from Monday, which was recorded and shared on the popular social media app Tik Tok, and has seen over 10,000 likes in the day since it was posted.

    While the cause of the incident remains unknown, the event was confirmed by Brussels fire department spokesperson, Walter Derieuw. An ambulance and paramedics were called to the scene.

    The extent of the damage caused is unknown at this time.

    The Brussels Times