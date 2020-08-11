   
Ozone concentrations remain high Tuesday
Tuesday, 11 August, 2020
    Ozone concentrations remain high Tuesday

    Tuesday, 11 August 2020
    Credit: Belga

    Partially cloudy skies and heat storms will lead to a slight decrease in ozone concentrations this Tuesday, according to the Belgian Interregional Environment Agency (Celine).

    However, there are still predictions that the European information threshold will be exceeded in the north and extreme south of the country, in areas where there is still a lot of sunshine in the afternoon.

    On Monday, the heatwave caused very high ozone concentrations in the centre and north of the country. The EU has defined an Information threshold of 180 µg ozone per m3 air. Any exceedance of this threshold should be reported by the Member State in which it occurs to the European Commission.

    Maximum hourly concentrations for Monday reached 234 µg/m³ in Flanders (Sint-Kruiswinkel), 194 µg/m³  in Brussels (Berchem-Sainte-Agathe) and 200 µg/m³ in Wallonia (Mons).

    Tuesday’s weather conditions will lead to a slight decrease in ozone concentrations although readings that exceed the European information threshold are expected in the north and south of Belgium.

    The risk will remain on Wednesday in the north-west of the country and air quality is only expected to improve from Thursday onwards, thanks to lower temperatures and expected periods of showers during the day.

    The Brussels Times