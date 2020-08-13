Air quality to improve significantly from Friday

Very high ozone concentrations have been were recorded during heatwave in Belgium, especially in the center and north of the country.

The European information threshold (180 µg / m3) was exceeded in 23 of the 42 measurement stations on Wednesday.

The ozone concentrations will start to decrease across much of the country and air quality will significantly improve from Friday.

On Wednesday, 13 Flemish, three Brussels and seven Walloon stations recorded ozone levels exceeding the European information threshold.

The maximum measured hourly ozone concentration yesterday was 239 µg/m³, recorded in Sint-Kruiswinkel in Gent at 7 pm.

In Europe, the population must be informed when ozone concentration exceeds 180 µg/m3.

The Brussels Times