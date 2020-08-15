Yellow alert for thunderstorms across most of Belgium until midnight

The Royal Meteorological Institute (RMI) has issued a yellow thunderstorm warning for most of Belgium until midnight on Saturday.

The warning has been in effect since 11:00 AM and is expected to end at midnight, and covers almost the entire country, except for the Coast and the province of West Flanders.

Storms and rain will develop over Belgium in the next few hours, mainly coming from the east of the country, and then rapidly spreading towards the centre and the north.

Cumulative rainfall could again reach 10 to 30l/m2 in 1 hour. The chance of hail is smaller, but still possible very locally, warns the RMI.

Although a few showers are also possible in the far west, the probability of heavy thunderstorms is lower than in other regions.

The Brussels Times