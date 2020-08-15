   
Yellow alert for thunderstorms across most of Belgium until midnight
Twitter Facebook
Saturday, 15 August, 2020
Latest News:
Yellow alert for thunderstorms across most of Belgium...
UN launches $565-million appeal for Lebanon...
Travellers returning from ‘red zones’ no longer need...
Two Belgian universities in top 100 world ranking...
Thousands of Brits rush home from holiday to...
  • Twitter
  • Facebook
    Share article:
    In the headlines
    Saturday, 15 August 2020
    Yellow alert for thunderstorms across most of Belgium until midnight
    UN launches $565-million appeal for Lebanon
    Travellers returning from ‘red zones’ no longer need to see a doctor to be tested
    Two Belgian universities in top 100 world ranking
    Thousands of Brits rush home from holiday to bypass sudden quarantine rule
    Coronavirus: 38 infected in nursing home in Mechelen
    Foreign Affairs Council tries to de-escalate dangerous situations in Belarus and the Eastern Mediterranean Sea
    Brussels scraps face mask obligation for cyclists and scooter users
    More than 3,000 people a month decline an inheritance
    Assumption Day: What’s open in Belgium?
    Back to school: Five days a week as usual
    Collapse of government negotiations: reactions
    Covid-19: New cases coming down, but hospital admissions and deaths are rising
    France declares Paris coronavirus ‘red zone’ again
    Brussels now dark orange on EU disease control map
    Belgium further restricts travel to several EU regions
    Brussels’ coronavirus cases are doubling every two weeks, Crisis Centre says
    Belgium to change colours for ‘a number of’ travel zones on Friday
    Liquor not allowed on Belgian beaches until end of September
    Over 100 extra police officers stationed at Belgian coast this weekend
    View more
    Share article:

    Yellow alert for thunderstorms across most of Belgium until midnight

    Saturday, 15 August 2020
    Credit: Belga

    The Royal Meteorological Institute (RMI) has issued a yellow thunderstorm warning for most of Belgium until midnight on Saturday.

    The warning has been in effect since 11:00 AM and is expected to end at midnight, and covers almost the entire country, except for the Coast and the province of West Flanders.

    Storms and rain will develop over Belgium in the next few hours, mainly coming from the east of the country, and then rapidly spreading towards the centre and the north.

    Cumulative rainfall could again reach 10 to 30l/m2 in 1 hour. The chance of hail is smaller, but still possible very locally, warns the RMI.

    Although a few showers are also possible in the far west, the probability of heavy thunderstorms is lower than in other regions.

    The Brussels Times