   
Weather report: warm Sunday, less heat next week
Saturday, 15 August, 2020
    Credit: Belga

    Rainstorms are to be expected in the centre and north of the country on Saturday evening followed by fairly dry, sunny weather after the morning clouds blow away on Sunday, although there could be storms later in the day, according to the Royal Meteorological Institute (RMI).

    These variable weather patterns could continue next week, with temperatures dropping gradually.

    After a dry Sunday morning, rainstorms are possible in the afternoon in some areas, with heavy rainfall, hail and strong wind gusts, but this still needs to be confirmed, according to the RMI. Expect warmer temperatures, with highs from 24°C in Hautes-Fagnes to 30°C locally in the Kempen region. The wind will be slight to moderate.

    On Sunday evening, the risk of storms will continue, but will diminish gradually, with the rainclouds shifting towards the Netherlands and Germany. Broad swathes of clear sky will follow, alternating with cloud banks that could develop into localised showers.

    Monday morning will be generally dry and quite sunny, but the weather will then become more variable, with a few showers and possibly thunderstorms in some areas. Highs will be from 21°C or 22°C on the Coast and the Ardennes Heights to 26°C in the Kempen region.

    On Tuesday, the cloud cover will be variable, with a few showers coming in from the Coast. More rain is expected in the east of the country on Tuesday afternoon, with localised storms a possibility in some areas. Highs will range from 19°C in Hautes Fagnes to 25°C in the centre.

    On Wednesday, clear skies will alternate with cloud banks, with a few localised showers possible during the day. The cloud banks will become more numerous by late afternoon or in the evening, moving in from the French border. Highs will range between 21°C and 26°C.

