Alcohol, drugs, medication and fatigue: main dangers on highway

The biggest danger on the highway is not speed, but alcohol, drugs and medication, drowsiness and fatigue, were among the main causes of fatal accidents in 2018, according to a review published by the Association of French autoroute companies (ASFA) on Friday.

Alcohol, drugs and medication, implicated in nearly a quarter (22.9%) of fatal accidents in 2018, are making a “disturbing” reappearance in the statistics.

“It’s a phenomenon we’ve been noticing for the last two years: whereas there had for a long time been a tendency for these accidents to be on the decline, we are witnessing a very clear and disturbing resurgence,” the chief executive of the ASFA, Christophe Boutin, revealed to AFP.

Drowsiness and fatigue, identified as contributing to nearly one in five (18.6%) fatal accidents last year, remain major factors, although the number is falling in comparison to 2017 (25.3%).

Also “attention distractors” like smartphones, GPS screens and other tablets are a source of growing concern. The number of fatal accidents caused through carelessness is growing from year to year (13.6% in 2018, as against 11.3% in 2017).

