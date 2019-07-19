 
Critics query Francken’s mastery of his mother tongue after he questions Ben Hamou’s Dutch skills
Twitter Facebook
Saturday, 20 July, 2019
Latest News:
Trump believes Boris Johnson will “do a great...
Worried at the prospect of a no-deal Brexit,...
Critics query Francken’s mastery of his mother tongue...
Belgian champion quits Tour de France after serious...
Heavy traffic congestion on Europe’s roads...
  • Twitter
  • Facebook
    Share article:
    In the headlines
    Saturday, 20 July 2019
    Trump believes Boris Johnson will “do a great job” as PM
    Worried at the prospect of a no-deal Brexit, some Tories consider rushing Elizabeth II to Brussels
    Critics query Francken’s mastery of his mother tongue after he questions Ben Hamou’s Dutch skills
    Belgian champion quits Tour de France after serious crash
    Heavy traffic congestion on Europe’s roads
    Taxi drivers in Flanders will have to know Dutch
    Alcohol, drugs, medication and fatigue: main dangers on highway
    Belgium’s mobility minister critical of Brussels new mobility plan
    Belgium’s King Philippe is Europe’s ‘poorest’ monarch
    Extreme heat warning activated in Belgium
    Positive results in trial for shorter maternity stay in Belgian hospitals
    Found cap uncovers new trace in case of missing Belgian backpacker
    Petrol prices slightly decrease
    EU forces car industry to produce electric vehicles
    One injured after building collapses in Molenbeek
    Human remains unearthed in first-ever excavations of Waterloo battlegrounds
    Turkey commemorates traumatic coup attempt amid tensions with EU
    Parades, fireworks and ball dance for Belgium’s national holiday weekend
    Belgium sends microbe experiment to International Space Station
    Tusk and Trudeau condemn Trump’s language
    View more

    Critics query Francken’s mastery of his mother tongue after he questions Ben Hamou’s Dutch skills

    Friday, 19 July 2019
    © Belga

    Former Federal Secretary of State Theo Francken (N-VA) has raised a hornet’s nest on Twitter by questioning the Dutch-language skills of the next Brussels Secretary of State for Equal Opportunity, Nawal Ben Hamou.

    In a tweet on Friday, Francken seemed to cast doubt on Ben Hamou’s knowledge of Dutch, and even her mastery of other skills. “What about the Dutch (skills) of the new secretary of state for Equal Opportunity in Brussels, and all the rest?” he wondered in one of his many daily tweets.

    Contributors on his Twitter thread responded that Ben Hamou had studied in Dutch at school in Brussels and that she was known to be bilingual.

    Francken, whose French is just grammatically correct, was also reminded by some of the contributors to his thread that some of his tweets in Dutch, his mother tongue, contained grammatical errors, related to the use of the letters “d” and “t” in verb conjugations.

    Oscar Schneider
    The Brussels Times

    Top jobs in Brussels and beyond
    Page

    See all jobs
    Post a job