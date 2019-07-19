Heavy traffic congestion on Europe’s roads...

Traffic on roads around some major European cities, particularly Paris, Lyon and Munich, was already dense on Friday afternoon, and is expected to be heavy throughout the weekend, according to the Flemish automobile organisation VAB.

Congested roads are to be expected in most European countries, particularly for outgoing traffic, VAB noted.

On Friday afternoon, drivers had to wait for 35 minutes in front of the Mont Blanc tunnel, and in Germany, difficulties were experienced by both departing and returning travellers.

In Switzerland, motorists queued for over an hour to enter the Saint-Gothard tunnel.

Oscar Schneider

The Brussels Times