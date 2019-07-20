King Philippe calls for ‘real open dialogue’...

King Philippe said he is aware of the challenges politicians face while doing their day-to-day job during his National Day speech on Saturday.

He said “we need to rise up and meet these tough challenges with courage and determination.” The King said these challenges are so complicated “and so linked it will require intense cooperation at all levels to solve them.” He also called for “real open dialogue.”

King Philippe said “the people expressed themselves in diverse ways” during the recent elections on the 26th of May. However, they all want “politicians to focus on the same issues: employment, the climate, poverty and immigration.”

Federal and regional negotiations (with the exception of Brussels) are still going on, but King Philippe said the many challenges should be resolved “without delay” and that cooperation and “real open dialogue” would be indispensable.

“Open dialogue means wanting to understand the others convictions and choices, even if we disagree with them. It’s making the other party feel you need them, with no exceptions. It means avoiding lies and hurtful words,” the King added.

Real dialogue means “dealing with complexity by cultivating nuances and looking for complementarity.”

“Having one coordinated plan and open dialogue lets you handle issues like the climate, employment, mobility, energy, education and training more efficiently,” the King stated.

“Our diversity and complementarity are our strengths. That’s how the world sees us and that’s what is expected of us. It is in our nature even if we are not aware of it. We should be proud of it and use it to inspire new ambition within our country,” he said.

Sarah Johansson

The Brussels Times