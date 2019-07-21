 
Tomorrowland drug searches remain the same despite festival-goer’s death
Twitter Facebook
Sunday, 21 July, 2019
Latest News:
Tomorrowland death possibly due to drugs...
Tomorrowland drug searches remain the same despite festival-goer’s...
Belgian champion ‘disappointed to be leaving the Tour...
Man seriously injured after stabbing in Antwerp...
Reformist party worried about the future of French-speaking...
  • Twitter
  • Facebook
    Share article:
    In the headlines
    Sunday, 21 July 2019
    Tomorrowland death possibly due to drugs
    Tomorrowland drug searches remain the same despite festival-goer’s death
    Belgian champion ‘disappointed to be leaving the Tour de France’
    Man seriously injured after stabbing in Antwerp
    Reformist party worried about the future of French-speaking culture in Brussels
    King Philippe calls for ‘real open dialogue’
    Belgian cyclist Wout Van Aert out of Tour de France after crash
    Tomorrowland festival-goer dies in hospital
    Thunderstorms alert all day Saturday
    Trump expresses support for Boris Johnson: ‘I believe he will do a great job’ as Prime Minister
    Worried at the prospect of a no-deal Brexit, some Tories consider rushing Elizabeth II to Brussels
    Critics query Francken’s mastery of his mother tongue after he questions Ben Hamou’s Dutch skills
    Belgian champion quits Tour de France after serious crash
    Heavy traffic congestion on Europe’s roads
    Taxi drivers in Flanders will have to know Dutch
    Alcohol, drugs, medication and fatigue: main dangers on highway
    Belgium’s mobility minister critical of Brussels new mobility plan
    Belgium’s King Philippe is Europe’s ‘poorest’ monarch
    Extreme heat warning activated in Belgium
    Positive results in trial for shorter maternity stay in Belgian hospitals
    View more

    Tomorrowland drug searches remain the same despite festival-goer’s death

    Sunday, 21 July 2019
    Credit: Belga

    Federal police will continue to perform the same thorough anti-drug searches at the Tomorrowland festival. 

    Police spokesman Sarah Frederickx said the searches have not been modified since a man died at the festival. The Antwerp Prosecutor’s office said a 27-year-old man died in hospital after a drug overdose at the festival. 

    “We are continuing to perform thorough searches and operate a zero-tolerance policy. We are focusing on having a visible police presence at the festival entrance and are working with the organisers to warn the public about the dangers and let them know what will happen if they are found to be carrying drugs: the drugs will be confiscated and they will be banned from the festival,” the police spokesman said. 

    Any festival-goer could be searched. “Sniffer dogs will help decide who will be searched,” he said. 

    The searches have not changed since a festival-goer died from an apparent drug overdose on Friday. Police and organisers have said they are trying to make festival-goers aware of the dangers. There are banners reminding the public how dangerous drugs can be on this year’s festival site and campsite. 

    Sarah Johansson

    The Brussels Times

    Top jobs in Brussels and beyond
    Page

    See all jobs
    Post a job