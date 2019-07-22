 
Belgian toddler and man killed in serious crash in Spain
Twitter Facebook
Monday, 22 July, 2019
Latest News:
Corpse found in Belgian beach town...
Belgium in Brief: Explosions in Antwerp, shots in...
Belgian toddler and man killed in serious crash...
Brussels Airport launches traffic app for travellers...
Tomorrowland: 5,000 require first-aid and 50 hospitalised...
  • Twitter
  • Facebook
    Share article:
    In the headlines
    Monday, 22 July 2019
    Corpse found in Belgian beach town
    Belgium in Brief: Explosions in Antwerp, shots in Flagey and a Tomorrowland update
    Belgian toddler and man killed in serious crash in Spain
    Brussels Airport launches traffic app for travellers
    Tomorrowland: 5,000 require first-aid and 50 hospitalised
    Warning shots in Ixelles prompt police investigation
    Search called off for ‘missing’ Tomorrowland paraglider
    Burger King to be fined for violating ad-free zone in Brussels
    Blasts in Antwerp leave vehicle, property damage
    Temperatures in Belgium to rise all week and reach above 35°C on Wednesday
    Tomorrowland death ‘very likely’ due to drugs
    Tomorrowland drug searches remain the same despite festival-goer’s death
    Belgian champion ‘disappointed to be leaving the Tour de France’
    Man seriously injured after stabbing in Antwerp
    Reformist party worried about the future of French-speaking culture in Brussels
    King Philippe calls for ‘real open dialogue’
    Belgian cyclist Wout Van Aert out of Tour de France after crash
    Tomorrowland festival-goer dies in hospital
    Thunderstorms alert all day Saturday
    Trump expresses support for Boris Johnson: ‘I believe he will do a great job’ as Prime Minister
    View more

    Belgian toddler and man killed in serious crash in Spain

    Monday, 22 July 2019
    Three people, including a Belgian toddler, were killed in a serious road accident near a resort town in Alicante, Spain. Credit: Pixabay

    Three people, including a two-year-old Belgian child, were killed and three others injured in a car crash on a freeway near a Spanish resort town on Sunday, according to reports in Spanish media.

    A vehicle with a Belgian licence plate crashed into another with a Dutch licence plate in an intersection near the resort town of El Campello, in Alicante, a little after 15:00 on Sunday, according to Spanish news agency EFE.

    A 25-year-old man and a 24-month-old child – both of Belgian nationality – died in the crash, as well as a 61-year-old Dutch national, according to according to Het Laatste Nieuws.

    The two vehicles were completely destroyed in the crash, and three other passengers sustained injuries of varying degrees according to the agency.

    Authorities are still trying to obtain more details about the victims, who reportedly had no identity documents with them.

    The Spanish Guardia Civil are still trying to determine the circumstances which led to the fatal crash, which caused serious traffic jams in the highway, as traffic only returned to normal at 18:00, according to the Dutch-language outlet.

    Gabriela Galindo
    The Brussels Times

    Top jobs in Brussels and beyond
    Page

    See all jobs
    Post a job