Belgian toddler and man killed in serious crash in Spain

Three people, including a Belgian toddler, were killed in a serious road accident near a resort town in Alicante, Spain. Credit: Pixabay

Three people, including a two-year-old Belgian child, were killed and three others injured in a car crash on a freeway near a Spanish resort town on Sunday, according to reports in Spanish media.

A vehicle with a Belgian licence plate crashed into another with a Dutch licence plate in an intersection near the resort town of El Campello, in Alicante, a little after 15:00 on Sunday, according to Spanish news agency EFE.

A 25-year-old man and a 24-month-old child – both of Belgian nationality – died in the crash, as well as a 61-year-old Dutch national, according to according to Het Laatste Nieuws.

The two vehicles were completely destroyed in the crash, and three other passengers sustained injuries of varying degrees according to the agency.

Authorities are still trying to obtain more details about the victims, who reportedly had no identity documents with them.

The Spanish Guardia Civil are still trying to determine the circumstances which led to the fatal crash, which caused serious traffic jams in the highway, as traffic only returned to normal at 18:00, according to the Dutch-language outlet.

Gabriela Galindo

The Brussels Times