Corpse found in Belgian beach town...

A body was found by the entrance to the port of Ostend, a beach town in Flanders. Credit: Luc Van Den Brande/Google Street View

The lifeless body of a man was found in the port of the Flemish resort town of Ostend on Sunday, in circumstances which local authorities are currently investigating, according to media reports on Monday.

Sailors and hikers noticed the corpse floating by the Westerstaketsel, one of the entrances to the local port, which was closed to the public after the body was discovered at around 19:00, according to De Standaard.

After the police, the fire department and first respondents from the Mobile Urgency Group arrived at the scene, unsuccessful attempts were made to resuscitate the man through CPR.

Details about the identity of the man have not been released by authorities, but the Dutch-language outlet said it was an “older man.”

Officials are currently investigating the circumstances surrounding the man’s death, and have not ruled out it may have been the result of a suicide.

The Brussels Times

If you have thoughts about suicide you can get help by contacting the Suicide Line on the number 1813 or by going to www.zelfmoord1813.be, or the Suicide Prevention Center at 0800 32 123 or at www.preventionsuicide.be