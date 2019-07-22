Tintin, Smurfs and Lucky Luke mourn victims of Japanese animation studio fire

A 2016 cartoon of Belgium's animated heroes expressed solidarity to the victims of an arson attack on a Japanese animation studio. Source: Belgium in Japan/Twitter

Tintin and Lucky Luke, together with some of Belgium’s most well-known cartoon characters, mourned the dozens of victims who died in an arson attack on an animation studio in Japan last week.

“Together with our Belgian animation heroes, we mourn with our Japanese friends,” the Belgian Embassy in Japan said in a Tweet.

Together with our Belgian animation heroes, we mourn with our Japanese friends and offer our sincere condolences to the relatives and loved ones of those killed in the tragedy at #KyotoAnimation, while wishing speedy recovery to those injured. pic.twitter.com/IFbVsw9uhv — Belgium in Japan (@BelgiumEmbJapan) July 19, 2019

The message was accompanied by a cartoon of a crying Smurf standing alongside saddened Belgian animated characters like Lucky Luke, Tintin and Natacha.

The cartoon was originally created in memory of the victims of the Brussels attacks of March 2016.

At least 34 people were killed and dozens more injured after an individual who was later taken into police custody entered the animation studio in Kyoto and doused it in fuel before setting it on fire.

The arson attack is being described as the deadliest building fire in Japan since 2001, and as one of the deadliest massacres in the history of the country since World War II.

Gabriela Galindo

The Brussels Times