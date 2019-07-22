 
Weapons supplier for Bataclan attack to be extradited to Belgium
Twitter Facebook
Monday, 22 July, 2019
Latest News:
National Day – More than 100,000 rockets in...
Water and sun cream are your best friends...
‘Lack of confidence in politics decisive in radical...
Additional police deployed as thefts surge in Gare...
Belgium’s highest recorded temperature could be broken on...
  • Twitter
  • Facebook
    Share article:
    In the headlines
    Monday, 22 July 2019
    National Day – More than 100,000 rockets in Brussels’ sky
    Water and sun cream are your best friends in the searing heat
    ‘Lack of confidence in politics decisive in radical parties’ success’
    Additional police deployed as thefts surge in Gare du Midi
    Belgium’s highest recorded temperature could be broken on Thursday
    Missing monkey returned to ZOO Planckendael
    Avoid Saturday if you’re going on vacation, Touring recommends
    Man stabs wife to death during Belgian national day celebrations in Spain
    Weapons supplier for Bataclan attack to be extradited to Belgium
    Amid worker shortage, De Lijn cancelled 200,000 trips in 2018
    AB Inbev launches Bud on the Dutch market
    Headscarf ban lifted in Francophone schools in Brussels
    Tomorrowland: festival-goer’s body returned to his family
    Uccle to sanction e-scooter providers who violate regulations
    Bruges suspends horse-drawn carriages during heatwave
    Tintin, Smurfs and Lucky Luke mourn victims of Japanese animation studio fire
    Corpse found in Belgian beach town
    Belgium in Brief: Explosions in Antwerp, shots in Flagey and a Tomorrowland update
    Belgian toddler and man killed in serious crash in Spain
    Brussels Airport launches traffic app for travellers
    View more

    Weapons supplier for Bataclan attack to be extradited to Belgium

    Monday, 22 July 2019
    Civil service in remembrance of the attacks victims at the Place de la République on 15 November 2015. Credit: Wikipedia

    Germany will soon extradite the 39-year-old terrorist suspect Adis A. to Belgium as part of an investigation into the terrorist attacks in Brussels and Paris.

    This information was announced by a German public prosecutor’s office and confirmed by the Federal Public Prosecutor’s Office, reports Nieuwsblad.

    The Bosnian man was arrested by special units in the town of Bad Dürrenberg, Germany, in June. Belgium had issued a European arrest warrant for him, and his name had appeared in the investigation into the weapons used in the attacks.

    In particular, the man is said to have traded the weapons used in the terrorist attack on the Bataclan concert hall in Paris, in which 89 people died. This was supported by the fact that his DNA was found on the weapons, reports the German magazine Der Spiegel.

    The Brussels Times

    Top jobs in Brussels and beyond
    Page

    See all jobs
    Post a job