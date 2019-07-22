Weapons supplier for Bataclan attack to be extradited to Belgium

Civil service in remembrance of the attacks victims at the Place de la République on 15 November 2015. Credit: Wikipedia

Germany will soon extradite the 39-year-old terrorist suspect Adis A. to Belgium as part of an investigation into the terrorist attacks in Brussels and Paris.

This information was announced by a German public prosecutor’s office and confirmed by the Federal Public Prosecutor’s Office, reports Nieuwsblad.

The Bosnian man was arrested by special units in the town of Bad Dürrenberg, Germany, in June. Belgium had issued a European arrest warrant for him, and his name had appeared in the investigation into the weapons used in the attacks.

In particular, the man is said to have traded the weapons used in the terrorist attack on the Bataclan concert hall in Paris, in which 89 people died. This was supported by the fact that his DNA was found on the weapons, reports the German magazine Der Spiegel.

The Brussels Times