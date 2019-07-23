 
Train strike maintained for Saturday after talks fail
Twitter Facebook
Tuesday, 23 July, 2019
Latest News:
European Citizens Initiative against caging animals gains traction...
Train strike maintained for Saturday after talks fail...
Belgian Heatwave: over 20,000 Flemings want to spend...
Heat wave prompts Belgium’s railways to take special...
After nearly three years, first solar road fails...
  • Twitter
  • Facebook
    Share article:
    In the headlines
    Tuesday, 23 July 2019
    European Citizens Initiative against caging animals gains traction
    Train strike maintained for Saturday after talks fail
    Belgian Heatwave: over 20,000 Flemings want to spend the night in the Colruyt fridge on Thursday
    Heat wave prompts Belgium’s railways to take special measures
    After nearly three years, first solar road fails to meet expectations
    Belgian Heatwave: here’s what’s ahead
    Belgian heatwave: here’s where you can find drinking fountains in Brussels
    Reception centre for female migrants to open in Brussels
    Port of Brussels tightens navigation rules to save water during heatwave
    Ozone concentrations rise as record breaking temperatures approach
    Boris Johnson promises Brexit on October 31
    The average price of a house in Belgium rises 10,000 euros in a year
    First strike at British Airways in 40 years announced
    Necklace-snatching thief arrested for violent muggings of elderly women
    Belgian airline TUI will now weigh hand luggage upon check-in
    Fugitive Bruges murderer now among Belgium’s most wanted
    Belgium in Brief: Hottest day ever, Awkward marching and (more) Tomorrowland
    Belgian army cadets go viral for awkward national day parade march
    No metro between Yser and Elisabeth next weekend due to works
    WHO raises the alarm about quality and marketing of baby foods in Europe
    View more

    Train strike maintained for Saturday after talks fail

    Tuesday, 23 July 2019
    © Belga

    A train strike planned for Saturday 27 July has been maintained following the failure of talks between staff and management at HR Rail and SNCB, the Syndicat indépendant des cheminots (SIC) indicated on Tuesday.

    “Our demand is simple: 15% of holidays guaranteed,” SIC Spokesman Pascal Dumont said after the meeting, held on Tuesday. “We’re still hoping for a reaction from HR Rail and the SNCB between now and Saturday.”

    The Société Nationale des Chemins de Fer Belges (SNCB) confirmed that train traffic could be severely disrupted on Saturday. “To limit any inconvenience as best as we can, the SNCB will organise an alternative service based on the word from the train conductors regarding their intention to work on Saturday next,” SNCB Spokeswoman Elisa Roux said.

    The SIC argues that the proposals made by management are not enough. They have been submitted to the trade union delegates and rejected, Dumont said. The union demands 15% guaranteed holidays. “These holidays have to be granted and guaranteed. They have been too often refused, and even cancelled at the last minute,” the SIC spokesman stressed, adding that “the dialogue has been constructive, but our demands have not been respected.”

    For its part, the SNCB said it recognised that summer was not an easy period for its staff. “Like many other companies, the SNCB keeps functioning fully,” Elisa Roux said. “It’s true there are fewer commuters, so fewer P trains at peak hours, but many travellers count on the train to go to the Coast, to festivals or other tourist destinations. That’s why the number of trains for these destinations needs to be increased, so it’s not easy for our train conductors to go on vacation during the summer holidays.”

    “The SNCB is aware of that and adds additional conductors to lighten the intensity of the work as best it can, while continuing to recruit so as to be able to grant more holidays and part-time work over the next few months and during the next holiday period,” Roux said. “The SNCB will continue to focus its efforts on recruiting conductors over the next few years.”

    The SNCB said it strongly deplored the stalemate and called on the conductors to withdraw their strike notice in spite of everything.

    The strike is scheduled to last from 03.00 a.m. on Saturday to 03.00 a.m. on Sunday morning, according to the notice.

    Oscar Schneider

    The Brussels Times

    Top jobs in Brussels and beyond
    Page

    See all jobs
    Post a job