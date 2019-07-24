 
Chaos at Midi: major delays to Thalys, TGV and Eurostar
Twitter Facebook
Wednesday, 24 July, 2019
Latest News:
Belgian Football union decides to appeal against FIFA...
Greening the city, an idea that sparks both...
“Forests are the green lungs of our planet”...
Boris Johnson becomes the new British Prime Minister...
Belgian heatwave: high levels of ozone expected on...
  • Twitter
  • Facebook
    Share article:
    In the headlines
    Wednesday, 24 July 2019
    Belgian Football union decides to appeal against FIFA fine
    Greening the city, an idea that sparks both enthusiasm and scepticism
    “Forests are the green lungs of our planet”
    Boris Johnson becomes the new British Prime Minister
    Belgian heatwave: high levels of ozone expected on Thursday
    Flemish mobility minister urges Brussels to approve bus-tram
    Belgian Heatwave: STIB allows staff to wear shorts
    Nuclear reactor Doel 3 restarted earlier than expected
    Belgian heatwave: what to expect on Thursday
    Chaos at Midi: major delays to Thalys, TGV and Eurostar
    Belgian heatwave: fire warning issued for Flemish forests and nature reserves
    Tomorrowland: 24 drug dealers arrested, 231 people caught with drugs
    Midi Fair will only open at 17:00 due to the heatwave
    Facebook fixes bug allowing strangers to speak to children
    Belgium in Brief: Drink more water, railway strike and ways to beat the heat
    How Brussels reunited a stolen bike with its owner
    E-scooters: ‘no-parking zones’ to be announced in September
    Belgian heatwave: six million trees needed to make cities more liveable
    Bruges goes dark: street lighting fails due to a technical defect
    Man who groped minor at Brussels funfair to remain under arrest
    View more

    Chaos at Midi: major delays to Thalys, TGV and Eurostar

    Wednesday, 24 July 2019
    Scenes from inside Midi station. Credit: Gabriela Galindo

    Trains on the Brussels to Paris line are facing major delays after a break to an overhead power wire on Wednesday morning impacted services throughout the day.

    Major delays have been announced until 18:00 on the line, with trains currently showing delays of over 60 minutes, according to the Thalys website. At Midi station, the delay is understood to have caused major disruptions, as people tried to work out alternative routes to take.

    “The station is incredibly hot, and people are standing around trying to work out what to do next, while Thalys staff try and help people,” said a Brussels Times reporter on the scene.

    The issues were caused after an overhead power wire in was ripped off by the Eurostar’s pantograph (a jointed framework conveying a current to a train, tram from overhead wires), the rail infrastructure manager Infrabel said in a statement.

    The current on the line consequently had to be cut off. The incident is currently causing delays of one to two hours for other company trains that typically use this line. The Thalys, TGV and Eurostar traffic between Brussels and Paris has been interrupted.

    Jules Johnston
    The Brussels Times

    Top jobs in Brussels and beyond
    Page

    See all jobs
    Post a job