 
Namur opens rest spots to help public deal with the heat
Thursday, 25 July, 2019
    Namur opens rest spots to help public deal with the heat

    Thursday, 25 July 2019
    The city of Namur is trying to help people beat the heat. Credit: Belga

    Due to the red alert issued by the Royal Meteorological Institute (RMI), the City of Namur has decided to make six new places accessible to all citizens from 10:00 AM to 20:00.

    Air-conditioned or naturally cool, the locations are intended to provide shelter and access to water for people suffering from the heat.

    The new places accessible to the population are Saint-Aubain Cathedral (centre), Sainte-Julienne Church (Salzinnes), Notre-Dame de Beauraing Church (Jambes), Moulin-à-vent Church (Bouge), Sainte-Croix Church and Saint-Joseph des Peti tes Soeurs des Pauvres Home (Saint-Servais).

    They complement the existing system, which includes the Maison des citoyens, the Harscamp cultural centre (centre), the Tabora centre (Salzinnes) and the Octave Henry hall (Saint-Servais). Four rest homes also welcome citizens who so wish: La Closière (Saint-Servais), Les Chardonnerets (Jambes), Le Grand Pré (Wépion) and Saint-Joseph (Temploux).

    The opening of the buildings to the public will continue until at least Friday.

    The Brussels Times

