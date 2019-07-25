 
Belgian heatwave: still warm on Friday, but a more pleasant weekend expected
Thursday, 25 July, 2019
    © Belga

    The exceptionally hot weather in Belgium will continue until this weekend, with moderate temperatures predicted for Friday night and Saturday morning.

    The sun will still make its presence felt on Friday, although there could be isolated thunderstorms in the early morning hours. The clouds will gather during the day and some showers of rain may fall. The heat will continue, with the thermometer showing 24 degrees on the coast, 35 or 36 degrees in the centre and up to 40 in Kempen (Campine).

    However, the night of Friday to Saturday will be cooler, with lows finally dropping below the 20-degree mark.

    The weather will be unstable on Saturday, with regular cloudy periods and showers, even stormy downpours, in many areas. Temperatures will range between 21 and 27 degrees.

    Oscar Schneider

    The Brussels Times

