 
Belgian heat wave: Union calls for adapted transport plan
Twitter Facebook
Friday, 26 July, 2019
Latest News:
Over 250,000 counterfeit banknotes withdrawn from circulation...
Belgian heat wave: Union calls for adapted transport...
Stop criminalising solidarity with refugees and migrants, NGOs...
Father of missing Belgian backpacker Théo Hayez will...
‘It’s disastrous’: heatwave empties Gentse Feesten...
  • Twitter
  • Facebook
    Share article:
    In the headlines
    Friday, 26 July 2019
    Over 250,000 counterfeit banknotes withdrawn from circulation
    Belgian heat wave: Union calls for adapted transport plan
    Stop criminalising solidarity with refugees and migrants, NGOs urge
    Father of missing Belgian backpacker Théo Hayez will fly back to Australia
    ‘It’s disastrous’: heatwave empties Gentse Feesten
    Federal party leaders to hold talks at the weekend
    Hottest day of heatwave prompts over 500 fire brigade interventions in Brussels
    E19 completely closed in direction towards Breda following accident
    Belgian heatwave: Atomium closes down due to over 30°C internal temperature
    The European Commission relaxes farming regulations in response to the drought
    Belgium sees first death as a result of record heat wave
    Brussels parks will close at 14:00 on Friday due to storm warnings
    Weekend rail strike: 3 out of 5 trains will run as normal
    Introduction of single public transport ticket for Brussels delayed
    Procedure to withdraw recognition of Leuven Mosque begins
    Belgium in Brief: Delay your train, ‘ghost’ town and 40.7 degrees!
    First forced deportation from Charleroi airport
    Belgian heatwave: SNCB cannot rule out more incidents on Friday
    Belgian heatwave: Thalys train service disrupted until the weekend
    With thousands of e-scooters on the streets, Brussels tries to limit the chaos
    View more

    Belgian heat wave: Union calls for adapted transport plan

    Friday, 26 July 2019
    © Belga

    The ACOD Spoor union, which represents railway workers, called on Friday for an adapted transport plan that would automatically kick in whenever there is a code-orange or code-red heat alert.

    “Railway transport should then only be done with modern equipment, which would limit the number of trains,” the Flemish union said in a press release.

    Railway travel was severely disrupted on Thursday by the exceptionally high temperatures. Small fires were sparked and there was damage to some catenaries due to the heat.

    On Thursday evening, the national railway company, SNCB, called in the rescue services to assist travellers from the Coast who felt ill because of the heat and lack of air on the crowded trains.

    On Friday, the SNCB noted in its travel planner that because of the “extreme meteorological conditions” some P trains would not run during the day. The routes affected are those served by older trains, which have now been temporarily rested, leaving only more modern trains in which adequate circulation of fresh air can be guaranteed.

    According to ACOD Spoor, “the imposed cost-cutting slowed the modernisation” of the trains.

    Oscar Schneider

    The Brussels Times

     

    Top jobs in Brussels and beyond
    Page

    See all jobs
    Post a job