European motorways are busy this week-end...

A busy weekend is looming on Europe’s motorways. The traffic was already heavy this morning in the Rhone Valley (A7) in France. In Germany, motorists going to Denmark must be patient, already losing 1 1/2 hours journey time on the A7 (Hamburg-Flensburg), according to VAB (Belgium travel assistance).

Motorists traveling to Spain via Luxembourg and Lyon lose 1 hour 20, and via Lille, Paris and Bordeaux 55 minutes.

In Germany, in addition to Denmark slowdowns, vacationers will lose 50 minutes between Frankfurt and Würzburg and 45 minutes on the A8 between Karlsruhe and Ulm. They must also add 30 minutes to their trip on the A8 towards Austria from Rosenheim (beyond Munich) to Salzburg.

In Austria, there are 45-minute queues on the A10 Salzburg-Villach. Those heading to Slovenia are facing 1 ½ hour slowdowns before the Karawanken Tunnel.

1 hour 20 waiting time this morning at the Swiss Gotthard Tunnel in the direction of Italy, plus 15 minutes at the Chiasso border post.

