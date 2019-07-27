 
Weather – Thunderstorms throughout Belgium
Saturday, 27 July, 2019
Weather – Thunderstorms throughout Belgium
    Weather – Thunderstorms throughout Belgium
    Weather – Thunderstorms throughout Belgium

    Saturday, 27 July 2019
    Credit: Wikipedia

    On Saturday, bad to intense thunderstorms are expected in many regions in Belgium, the Royal Meteorological Institute (MRI) announced. Maximum temperatures will fluctuate between 22 ° and 29 °. Slight variable directional winds, but moderate in the northwest to western sector.

    Saturday night and Sunday morning will bring periods of rain or showers (stormy) sometimes intense. The night temperature will be between 15 ° and 19 °. 

    As of Sunday afternoon, it will be progressively drier, starting in the west. Maximum expected between 20 ° and 25 ° on De Kempen coast. 

    The beginning of next week will be temporarily drier. On Monday, maximum temperatures will vary between 21 ° and 25 °. From Tuesday, temperatures will be more variable with a chance of showers and maximum 22 ° to 23 ° in the centre.

    The Brussels Times

     

     

