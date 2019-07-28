 
17-year-old found dead in Libramont
Sunday, 28 July, 2019
    17-year-old found dead in Libramont

    Sunday, 28 July 2019

    A 17-year-old teenager was found dead near the tracks of the Libramont train station on Saturday morning. 

    The Luxemburg Prosecutor’s office said the youngster died after an accidental fall. 

    Police found the body after the deceased’s family reported him missing and they began searching.

    The boy’s sister also posted an appeal for help with the search on social media. She said her brother disappeared after going to the funfair, which is not far from the Libramont Agricultural Fair.

    The Prosecutor’s office, crime scene investigators and a medical examiner have examined the area where the body was found. 

    Sarah Johansson
    The Brussels Times

