La Fwa wants chèques-repas and éco-chèques to be used at farms

The Walloon Agricultural Federation (Fwa) is working with the organisations that hand out chèques-repas and éco-chèques (Sodexo, Edenred, Monizze) to make them easier to use.

The Fwa said they want people to be able to use these cheques when buying directly from farms during the Libramont Agricultural Fair on Saturday.

In theory, you can already use éco-chèques to buy bio-products directly from farms and you can use chèques-repas to pay for any food product. The reality is that farms that sell directly generally don’t have the necessary electronic payment terminals, apart from a few exceptions.

“The Fwa is working to remove these logistical obstacles,” says Caroline Decoster from the Walloon Agricultural Union’s study service. “We are launching a recruitment campaign for farms interested in getting one.” The Fwa wants to negotiate favourable conditions for those who want to join up and for farms to have the terminals by the end of the year.

It is apparently worth getting one. “Installing a terminal usually leads to a 30 to 50% increase in turnover,” says Mrs Decoster. More than 70,000 businesses in Belgium give their employees chèques-repas and more than 80,000 hand out éco-chèques. Employees werwe given a ‘mere’ 2.6 billion euros as chèques-repas and 256 million euros as éco-chèques last year.

The Fwa is convinced that “buying directly from farms is the kind of thing the éco-chèque was designed for.” The Fwa and Agrofront, which includes the Flemish agricultural organisations Boerenbond and ABS, wants to extend the use of éco-chèques to all products bought directly from farms (not just bio-products) – ideally from 2020. They appealed to politicians to make this happen, but said no-one wants to move away from sustainable development.

Sarah Johansson

The Brussels Times