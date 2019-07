A 17-year-old girl was seriously injured in Bouwel, near Grobbendonk (Antwerp province) on Saturday.

She is still fighting for her life. The teenager was cycling to a party with friends when she was knocked over while crossing the road, VRT reported on Sunday morning.

The victim was rushed to hospital in a critical condition. Police confirmed the 22-year-old driver involved in the accident had not been drinking and witnesses said he was not speeding.

Sarah Johansson

The Brussels Times