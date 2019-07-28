 
The farm land market sees no growth during the first quarter of 2019
Sunday, 28 July, 2019
    The farm land market sees no growth during the first quarter of 2019

    Sunday, 28 July 2019
    Credit Belga

    The farm land market did not see any growth during the first semester of 2019. 

    The market has seen a lot of growth over the last five years, but it has had a bit of a dip recently. This is according to a farm land study that Fednot (Notary Federation) presented during the Libramont Agricultural Fair on Sunday. 

    “The property market saw a lot of growth during the six months of this year, but the land market didn’t. Prices have also stabilised. But it is very difficult to draw conclusions from only six months of data,” says notary Renaud Grégoire. There has been a massive increase in land prices over the last few years (22.9% in five years). 

    Farm land cost on average 44.696 euros per hectare during the first semester of 2019, which is a 3.9% drop compared to the same period last year. 

    The average price per hectare in Wallonia was 32.216 euros during the first semester (a 1% drop). But these figures hide big disparities between the provinces. The average price in Brabant Wallonia was 40.968 euros and it was 24.744 euros per hectare in the Luxemburg province.  

    The notary has also noticed a larger number of “smaller parcels of land” (one hectare or less) coming onto the market. “The average size of the plots on sale is decreasing, because bigger pieces of land are coming onto the market less often.” 

    Notaries say several things can explain this pause in growth. The reform in farm renting, which comes into effect in 2020, means potential buyers are waiting longer to take the plunge. Low interest rates are also a factor. 

    A lot of people are hesitant to sell if it means they will end up putting the money into a savings account with interest rates that are lower than inflation.  

    Finally, “there is a lot of incertitude about the future of farming. Investing in land remains complicated,” says Renaud Grégoire.  

     Sarah Johansson

    The Brussels Times

