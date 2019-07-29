 
Two rapes and several assaults reported at Gentse Feesten
Twitter Facebook
Monday, 29 July, 2019
Latest News:
Two detained in failed electric scooter theft in...
Brussels 4G network will be saturated by 2022,...
Takeaway.com and Just Eat merge in bid to...
Schaerbeek mayor announces crackdown on speeding drivers...
Brussels tunnel partially shut down until end of...
  • Twitter
  • Facebook
    Share article:
    In the headlines
    Monday, 29 July 2019
    Two detained in failed electric scooter theft in Brussels
    Brussels 4G network will be saturated by 2022, says telecom federation
    Takeaway.com and Just Eat merge in bid to compete with Uber and Deliveroo
    Schaerbeek mayor announces crackdown on speeding drivers
    Brussels tunnel partially shut down until end of summer
    Severe crash in Schaerbeek: one seriously injured, driver at large
    Two rapes and several assaults reported at Gentse Feesten
    The four suspects in the Anderlues abuse case remain in prison
    17-year-old cyclist fighting for her life in Antwerp province
    Antwerp masterpieces exhibited in Venice
    Belgium’s farm land market stagnates after 5 years of growth
    Brussels fire department called out 40 times due to flooding
    17-year-old found dead in Libramont
    Belgian agriculture association wants chèques-repas and éco-chèques to be usable at farms
    Ecolo-Greens say trains must be part of the solution, not cut back
    Trump says Boris Johnson will be a ‘great’ PM!
    Hard Brexit could mean Ireland’s reunification
    Storms give way to a drier Sunday in Belgium
    European motorways busy this week-end
    Strikes, protests cost Bekaert millions in Belgium
    View more

    Two rapes and several assaults reported at Gentse Feesten

    Monday, 29 July 2019
    A photo from a previous edition of the festival. Credit: Belga

    At least two women have filed a complaint for rape and several more have reported being victims of sexual assault during the Gentse Feesten, a nine-day music and arts festival in Ghent which came to a close on Sunday.

    Police are working to identify and track down at least two perpetrators who reportedly raped one of the victims in an alleyway behind a McDonald’s, according to De Morgen.

    A second complaint concerns a woman who was reportedly raped near the Vlasmarkt, a square in the city centre where festival-goers are often seen partying until the early morning.

    All three reported perpetrators remain at large, but police are reviewing security camera footage in order to identify the alleged attackers. According to De Morgen, the entire grounds of the festivities are under security surveillance.

    Several additional reports have been filed for sexual assault, including groping during the festival, which sees an average yearly attendance of two million.

    While the exact number of reports filed was not made available, the outlet reports that an arrest was made last week and that the majority of the assaults took place at the Valsmarkt and in the Baudelopark, a green area nearby.

    Gabriela Galindo
    The Brussels Times

    Top jobs in Brussels and beyond
    Page

    See all jobs
    Post a job