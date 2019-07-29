Two rapes and several assaults reported at Gentse Feesten

At least two women have filed a complaint for rape and several more have reported being victims of sexual assault during the Gentse Feesten, a nine-day music and arts festival in Ghent which came to a close on Sunday.

Police are working to identify and track down at least two perpetrators who reportedly raped one of the victims in an alleyway behind a McDonald’s, according to De Morgen.

A second complaint concerns a woman who was reportedly raped near the Vlasmarkt, a square in the city centre where festival-goers are often seen partying until the early morning.

All three reported perpetrators remain at large, but police are reviewing security camera footage in order to identify the alleged attackers. According to De Morgen, the entire grounds of the festivities are under security surveillance.

Several additional reports have been filed for sexual assault, including groping during the festival, which sees an average yearly attendance of two million.

While the exact number of reports filed was not made available, the outlet reports that an arrest was made last week and that the majority of the assaults took place at the Valsmarkt and in the Baudelopark, a green area nearby.

Gabriela Galindo

The Brussels Times