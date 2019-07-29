 
Missing backpacker could be ‘trapped’ in off-grid cult, father says
Twitter Facebook
Monday, 29 July, 2019
Latest News:
Tanker crisis: London rules out swap with Tehran...
’The flying man’ attempts to cross the English...
Missing backpacker could be ‘trapped’ in off-grid cult,...
Europe’s largest public artwork to be unveiled in...
Climate change: Some 200 reindeer found dead in...
  • Twitter
  • Facebook
    Share article:
    In the headlines
    Monday, 29 July 2019
    Tanker crisis: London rules out swap with Tehran
    ’The flying man’ attempts to cross the English channel
    Missing backpacker could be ‘trapped’ in off-grid cult, father says
    Europe’s largest public artwork to be unveiled in Belgium
    Climate change: Some 200 reindeer found dead in the Arctic
    Heavier electric cars wear out roads faster
    Eight year old boy pushed in front of train in Frankfurt
    Schaerbeek man injured after jumping from window to escape fire
    Greta Thunberg sets ‘sail’ to the US
    Serious crash in Schaerbeek: victim, 17, in stable condition in hospital
    AB Inbev tower on fire
    Belgium must asses environmental risks of keeping nuclear reactors active, EU court rules
    Brussels Airport criticized for promoting controversial aircraft model involved in recent accidents
    Underinvestment in Belgium’s public transport becomes major problem
    Suspicious death of woman in Limburg
    Prince Laurent of Belgium under fire for taking phone call during national anthem
    Two detained in failed electric scooter theft in Brussels
    Brussels 4G network will be saturated by 2022, says telecom federation
    Takeaway.com and Just Eat merge in bid to compete with Uber and Deliveroo
    Schaerbeek mayor announces crackdown on speeding drivers
    View more

    Missing backpacker could be ‘trapped’ in off-grid cult, father says

    Monday, 29 July 2019
    Belgian backpacker Theo Hayez disappeared in Australia on May 31. Credit: © Belga

    Nearly two months after Belgian backpacker Théo Hayez vanished without a trace in Australia, his father has declared the family have not given up hope as he prepares to fly back to the country, and has suggested his son may still be alive but “imprisoned” in an off-grid cult.

    Laurent Hayez last week said he would fly back to Byron Bay, where his son was last seen on May 31, to join local volunteers in their relentless efforts to find the missing teen.

    A month-long but fruitless search led by authorities provided little evidence, with police admitting to being “baffled” by the mysterious disappearance — which has prompted the emergence of numerous theories about the disappearance, including that a potential serial killer may be active in the area.

    In an interview with RTBF in June, Hayez’s father suggested that his son may have been “drugged and kidnapped” or “enlisted” in an isolated cult or commune.

    “He may be a prisoner somewhere where there is no electricity — it is our hope,” he told the French-language outlet.

    “Let him be a prisoner and let him be delivered,” he added.

    Local police have said that a number of “multiple occupancy and alternative lifestyle communities” existed in the area and that they continued to be part of the ongoing investigation, according to Australian media.

    The recent discovery by a member of the public of a baseball cap similar to the one the backpacker was seen wearing on the night of his disappearance was handed over to police, who are examining it for evidence.

    Investigators told the Australian outlet that the results of the forensic analysis of the cap should be available “within a week or two.”

    While police have called off physical searches, the investigation into the 18-year-old’s disappearance continues, with assistance from Belgian police, and authorities in both countries encourage anyone with information to come forward.

    Gabriela Galindo
    The Brussels Times

    Top jobs in Brussels and beyond
    Page

    See all jobs
    Post a job