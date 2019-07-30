 
Warmer summers boost Belgian wine production to record-highs
Twitter Facebook
Tuesday, 30 July, 2019
Latest News:
Warmer summers boost Belgian wine production to record-highs...
Civil servants now allowed half a day of...
‘Unacceptable’ train cuts could hit 68,000 commuters in...
More than 160 environmental defenders killed in 2018...
Belgium in Brief: How did the deer cross...
  • Twitter
  • Facebook
    Share article:
    In the headlines
    Tuesday, 30 July 2019
    Warmer summers boost Belgian wine production to record-highs
    Civil servants now allowed half a day of parental leave a week
    ‘Unacceptable’ train cuts could hit 68,000 commuters in Belgium
    More than 160 environmental defenders killed in 2018
    Belgium in Brief: How did the deer cross the road? Quiet busking and spontaneous scooter fire
    Animals spotted crossing Brussels ring road ‘eco bridge’
    Koekelberg car chase driver hands himself over to police
    Young man (21) dies after swimming in forbidden spot in Flanders
    Moped ‘spontaneously’ catches fire in Schaerbeek
    Street musicians are too loud, say Brussels centre residents
    ‘Missing’ Liège woman found trapped inside her own car
    Bataclan terror suspect extradited to Belgium
    Commissioner wants to strengthen anti-money laundering amid banking scandal in home country
    Car bursts into flames after serious crash, driver flees the scene
    Hundreds of SNCB trains to be suspended during the fall
    U.K. registers record-breaking 38.7 degrees
    Prostitution is a ‘disgusting vice’, writes Pope Francis
    Russia: Over 650,000 people call for law against domestic violence
    Manhunt after driver hits a police officer at Koekelberg: Police fires shots at fleeing vehicle
    No more European money for fossil energy
    View more

    Warmer summers boost Belgian wine production to record-highs

    Tuesday, 30 July 2019
    Credit: Pixabay

    Belgian wine production rose to new highs in 2018, a record-breaking year which saw levels nearly double 2017 figures, in a hike largely attributed to increasingly warm summers, a new federal report shows.

    The new figures, released by the Federal Public Service economy agency (FPS Economie), show that the wine sector is booming in the country as production appears to be on a steady climb.

    Stopping just shy of the two million litre mark, at 1,983,143 litres, Belgian wine production last year all but doubled 2017 levels, year in which around a million litres of the beverage were produced in the country.

    “The Belgian wine sector continues to grow,” a press release of the report said, adding that the surge in production also saw many Belgian-made wines awarded quality-indicator labels, such as the European AOP or IGP.

    The significant uptick in the number of wine bottles rolled out by producers last year was largely attributed to the high temperatures of last summer — which spelt trouble for other agricultural and farming sectors in the country.

    A total of 384 hectares of land are exploited by hundreds of winemakers in Belgium, where majority of the wine produced is white or sparkling.

    With over 500,000 litres produced last year, the southern province of Hainaut was crowned the “champion of production,” with the provinces of Limburg and Namur following behind.

    Gabriela Galindo
    The Brussels Times

    Top jobs in Brussels and beyond
    Page

    See all jobs
    Post a job