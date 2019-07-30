 
Flemish farmer fires in the 'direction' of youth group for being on his land
Tuesday, 30 July, 2019
    Tuesday, 30 July 2019
    Flemish farmer fires in the 'direction' of youth group for being on his land
    Flemish farmer fires in the ‘direction’ of youth group for being on his land

    Tuesday, 30 July 2019
    The farmer fired in the direction of the children, says the group. Credit: Fieldsports Channel.

    A Belgian youth movement has announced that it wants to file a complaint against a farmer after he became angry at a group of children walking through his cornfield.

    A group of 15 children between 12 and 16 years old were on a hike through the fields when they were suddenly stopped by the angry owner, reports VRT.

    The group was part of the Catholic National Youth (KLJ) – a Catholic youth and youth movement in Belgium – who had set up camp in Heuvelland in West Flanders.

    He reacted very aggressively, said Isaak Dieleman, national president of the KLJ. “He threatened them and fired a shotgun. He didn’t aim at them directly, but did fire in their direction,” he added.

    KLJ says the children were shocked by the encounter and receiving counselling from victim support to help them deal with the situation.

    The farmer was questioned by the police, but not arrested. The Public Prosecutor’s Office has announced that the investigation into exactly what happened is underway.

    Jules Johnston
    The Brussels Times

