 
Clouds, showers, Belgian weather returns to normal
Tuesday, 30 July, 2019
    Clouds, showers, Belgian weather returns to normal

    Tuesday, 30 July 2019
    After record highs, Belgian weather is getting back to normal. Credit: Greg/Flickr

    On Tuesday afternoon, cloud cover will increase over all regions with a risk of showers mainly in the northwestern part of the country, according to MRI forecasts.

    The highs will range from 22 degrees in the Ardennes to 26 degrees in the centre. The wind will generally be moderate, except on the Coast.

    On Wednesday, the cloud cover will be variable with some showers. The atmosphere will be more unstable and a thunderclap will not be ruled out. In the late afternoon, the cloud cover will widen in drier weather from the west.

    The maximum temperature ranges from 18 degrees in Hautes-Fagnes to 22 degrees in the centre. The wind will be moderate from the southwest, moving towards the west. At the coast, it will blow quite hard with gusts up to 55 km/h.

    On Thursday, we will benefit from wide clear skies, even if the clouds will become more numerous during the day. Some isolated showers could occur, mainly south of the Sambre and Meuse trench. The temperature will reach 24 degrees in the central part of the country, with a moderate southwesterly wind turning to the west.

    On Friday, the atmosphere will remain mild and always quite unstable with a risk of showers.

    The Brussels Times

