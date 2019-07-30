Exploratory talks on break until 15 August...

Exploratory talks which began two weeks ago between the Socialist, Ecolo and Mouvement Reformateur parties are to be adjourned from 5 to 15 August to enable negotiators and experts to take a break.

Based on the discussions of the past few days, PS president and formateur Elio Di Rupo will use the break to prepare a “basic note” with a view to drafting future statements on regional and community policy, his spokesperson said on Tuesday.

The statement will be presented to the Ecolo and MR negotiators after 15 August.

