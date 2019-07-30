 
Exploratory talks on break until 15 August
Tuesday, 30 July, 2019
    Exploratory talks on break until 15 August

    Tuesday, 30 July 2019
    © Belga

    Exploratory talks which began two weeks ago between the Socialist, Ecolo and Mouvement Reformateur parties are to be adjourned from 5 to 15 August to enable negotiators and experts to take a break.

    Based on the discussions of the past few days, PS president and formateur Elio Di Rupo will use the break to prepare a “basic note” with a view to drafting future statements on regional and community policy, his spokesperson said on Tuesday.

    The statement will be presented to the Ecolo and MR negotiators after 15 August.

    Oscar Schneider
    The Brussels Times

