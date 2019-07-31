 
Here’s what changes on 1 August
Twitter Facebook
Wednesday, 31 July, 2019
Latest News:
Tomorrowland in numbers: drugs, arrests and crime figures...
UN Security Council calls Myanmar to order on...
Manslaughter inquiry opened after fatal balcony collapse in...
Belgian drug smugglers call police on themselves after...
Here’s what changes on 1 August...
  • Twitter
  • Facebook
    Share article:
    In the headlines
    Wednesday, 31 July 2019
    Tomorrowland in numbers: drugs, arrests and crime figures
    UN Security Council calls Myanmar to order on abuses against children
    Manslaughter inquiry opened after fatal balcony collapse in Liege
    Belgian drug smugglers call police on themselves after getting stuck in a shipping container
    Here’s what changes on 1 August
    Online calculator shows environmental impact of Brussels inhabitants
    Hundreds of jobs on the line at Ryanair
    Man (49) sets himself on fire at the Liège courthouse
    ‘Europe’s best kept secret’: More and more Belgians move to Portugal for the sun and to escape taxes
    Manufacturer of recalled organic eggs ordered to shut down temporarily
    Two years for traveller detained with nearly a hundred stolen passports
    Driver in Koekelberg car chase released after questioning
    Prisoners will now be able to wear their own clothes
    A oil spill causes tunnel closure and traffic on Avenue Louise
    Government plans to include fingerprints on identity cards from 2020
    ‘Strangled and stranded’: crowdfunding launched for Belgian man assaulted in Panama
    Théo Hayez: After two months of searching, ‘all avenues’ are still being explored
    Belgium in Brief: Stop at the red light, organic recall and birds of prey
    Nine foreign birds of prey seized in Ghent raid
    Food producers complain of taxes crippling growth
    View more

    Here’s what changes on 1 August

    Wednesday, 31 July 2019
    © Pxhere

    September is normally the month of major changes, with the return of employees to work and student to the classroom, but the first of August tomorrow sees a number of changes.

    The school allowance paid to the parents of any student in a Flemish school (also those in Brussels) now becomes automatic. Previously families of pupils and students at all levels from pre-school to graduate level in the professional education sector were obliged to apply for the allowance.

    The school allowance will be granted automatically,” explained Nele Wouters of the family organisation Kind & Gezin to the VRT. “Parents no longer have to apply. The reason is that the government itself will be investigating who has the right to the allowance.”

    Families with only children under 18 will be paid in September or October. Families who also have children older than 18 will be paid from later October to December, she said.

    As we report elsewhere, employees in the public sector gain the right to take half a day a week off work – or a full day every two weeks – to look after their children.

    We want this measure to allow parents to be more flexible with their parental leave,” explained federal employment minister Wouter Beke. “For example, teachers will be able to ensure they are home on Wednesday mornings.”

    Private sector employees have been able to do the same since June, though uptake has been limited: only 52 people took advantage of the right in June.

    Home-owners in Flanders whose homes are equipped with a home battery can now apply for a grant. The batteries allow the owners of solar panels to store the electricity created in the daytime to be used at another time.

    The batteries cost between 4,000 and 10,000 euros to buy and install. The Flemish government is offering a grant of up to 3,200 euros, with certain conditions.

    Today the cost of a battery is still extremely high compared to the return,” said Flemish energy minister Lydia Peeters. “But with the grant, the purchase of a battery becomes more feasible.”

    Finally, bars across the country will from tomorrow have a limit of four gambling machines, with the added new condition that only adults are allowed to play. All new machines will only be able to be unlocked using an identity card. The gaming commission has warned that spot checks will be carried out from tomorrow.

    Alan Hope
    The Brussels Times

    Top jobs in Brussels and beyond
    Page

    See all jobs
    Post a job