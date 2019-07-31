 
US urges Belgium to help secure shipping passage against Iranian threats in the Persian Gulf
Twitter Facebook
Wednesday, 31 July, 2019
Latest News:
US urges Belgium to help secure shipping passage...
Belgian boat sets off on first unmanned transatlantic...
Tomorrowland in numbers: drugs, arrests and crime figures...
UN Security Council calls Myanmar to order on...
Manslaughter inquiry opened after fatal balcony collapse in...
  • Twitter
  • Facebook
    Share article:
    In the headlines
    Wednesday, 31 July 2019
    US urges Belgium to help secure shipping passage against Iranian threats in the Persian Gulf
    Belgian boat sets off on first unmanned transatlantic journey
    Tomorrowland in numbers: drugs, arrests and crime figures
    UN Security Council calls Myanmar to order on abuses against children
    Manslaughter inquiry opened after fatal balcony collapse in Liege
    Belgian drug smugglers call police on themselves after getting stuck in a shipping container
    Here’s what changes on 1 August
    Online calculator shows environmental impact of Brussels inhabitants
    Hundreds of jobs on the line at Ryanair
    Man (49) sets himself on fire at the Liège courthouse
    ‘Europe’s best kept secret’: More and more Belgians move to Portugal for the sun and to escape taxes
    Manufacturer of recalled organic eggs ordered to shut down temporarily
    Two years for traveller detained with nearly a hundred stolen passports
    Driver in Koekelberg car chase released after questioning
    Prisoners will now be able to wear their own clothes
    A oil spill causes tunnel closure and traffic on Avenue Louise
    Government plans to include fingerprints on identity cards from 2020
    ‘Strangled and stranded’: crowdfunding launched for Belgian man assaulted in Panama
    Théo Hayez: After two months of searching, ‘all avenues’ are still being explored
    Belgium in Brief: Stop at the red light, organic recall and birds of prey
    View more

    US urges Belgium to help secure shipping passage against Iranian threats in the Persian Gulf

    Wednesday, 31 July 2019
    Credit: Belgian Navy
    Leopold 1 testing its 'seasparrow missiles' and its main gun during exercises in June.
    Credit: Belgian Navy

    The US has formally called for Belgium to participate in an operation to safeguard international ships from potential Iranian threats.

    Following last week’s Iranian seizure of British-flagged oil tanker Stena Impero, and amid rising tensions between the US and Iran, the US is reaching out to its allies in order to create an international coalition to secure the international waters outside the Persian Gulf from potential Iranian threats.

    Having already been contacted informally in June, more formal steps are now being taken, according to a Belga news agency source.

    Belgium’s Foreign Minister, Didier Reynders, has informed the government that the Belgian army is currently assessing the request, reports De Morgen.

    Belgium’s navy has two frigates at its disposal – The Leopold I and Louise-Marie – which have in the past been deployed outside the Somali coast.

    It is not clear if Belgium will participate. “Such an important military deployment must be discussed and voted on in parliament,” Peter Buysrogge, chairman of the Defense commission in the federal parliament told De Morgen.

    Meanwhile two British warships have already been sent to the strait. The Netherlands is considering sending one of its own frigates, while Germany and France are offering logistical support.

    The President of Iran, Hassan Rohani, has responded saying that “the presence of foreign troops in the Gulf will not make the situation safer but just cause more tensions,” and that “Iran expects all EU states not to support these provocative proposals.”

    The Brussels Times

    Top jobs in Brussels and beyond
    Page

    See all jobs
    Post a job