 
Body of 15-year-old pulled from the river Ourthe
Thursday, 01 August, 2019
    Body of 15-year-old pulled from the river Ourthe

    Thursday, 01 August 2019
    The river in question. Credit: Google Street View

    The body of a 15-year-old boy who fell into a river in Angleur has been pulled lifeless from the water after the search efforts resumed on Thursday, local authorities confirmed.

    A search launched after the boy fell into the river at around 16:00 on Wednesday was called off after it yielded no results despite lasting into the early evening.

    The search efforts resumed at 10:00 on Thursday and lasted for most of the morning, with a nearby river lock shut down as divers plunged back into the murky waters to find the 15-year-old.

    The Liège public prosecutor confirmed that the divers had found and pulled the boy’s body from the water, according to Le Soir.

    A boat and sonar technology were also deployed to increase the chances of finding the boy, after he slipped into the waters of the river Ourthe while he was walking on the river banks with a group of friends.

    The Brussels Times

