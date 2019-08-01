Stranded Belgian hikers rescued from Spanish mountains...

Two Belgian hikers became stranded in the Picos de Europa mountain range in Spain. Credit: Wikimedia Commons

Two Belgian hikers on Wednesday had to be rescued by a Guardia Civil helicopter after they were stranded for hours in a difficult passage of a mountain range in northern Spain, according to reports on Thursday.

Both Belgians began their ascent of the Picos de Europa on Wednesday morning but encountered difficulties when they reached a difficult passage where trail markings were difficult to interpret, according to Spanish media.

They continued their hike in the wrong direction until they reached a spot where they became stuck, unable to come down or continue climbing.

The hikers managed to transmit their location at around 15:00 to the Guardia Civil, who located the stranded Belgians at an altitude of around 2,000 metres in a rescue operation made difficult by fog.

The hikers were brought to a cable car station at around 17:00, they were unharmed but were extremely exhausted, the outlet reported.

Gabriela Galindo

The Brussels Times